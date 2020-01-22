East Carolina’s basketball team faced another early double-digit deficit and ultimately lost another road game at SMU on Wednesday night.
The Mustangs, who were upset by ECU in Minges Coliseum on Jan. 11, got their revenge in the form of an 84-64 blowout at Moody Coliseum. It was 15-5 Mustangs less than seven minutes into the game and 40-26 at halftime, similar to the challenges the Pirates (8-11, 2-4 American Athletic Conference) faced Sunday in an 82-57 defeat at Cincinnati.
This loss dropped the Pirates to 0-6 on the road this season despite getting 18 points each from Jayden Gardner (nine rebounds) and Brandon Suggs. SMU (14-4, 4-2) improved to 11-1 at home.
ECU produced a brief surge to begin the second half, scoring seven straight points for a 41-35 deficit with 16:24 left to play. The Mustangs then put the game away by scoring 13 of the next 15 points for a 54-37 cushion.
SMU built its lead by making 7-of-17 3-pointers in the first half. It finished 15-for-31 from the outside, and the Pirates were 5-of-19.
The hosts also shot 54.7 percent from the field.
Suggs made a 3 for the game’s first points, but SMU immediately responded with a triple by Tyson Jolly to spark a 15-2 run. Jolly scored 17 points. Teammate Kendric Davis had 15 points with five rebounds and nine assists to one turnover.
ECU freshman guard Tristen Newton added 15 points and dished out six assists without a turnover. He played 32 minutes.
Three of the Pirates’ next four games will be in Minges Coliseum, beginning Saturday at 6 p.m. versus Tulane.