East Carolina University announced Friday its fall 2020 semester will begin Aug. 10, two weeks earlier than scheduled.
Along with the earlier start date and the move to block scheduling, there will be no fall break, allowing the fall semester to conclude before Thanksgiving, the announcement said. The changes are intended to help the university safeguard the health of students, faculty and staff while restoring in-person operations, the release said.
The administration and faculty understand that the early start will create challenges and are developing resources to smooth the transition, the announcement said.
“These changes will minimize the coming and going en masse of students to and from campus and make it possible to have everything completed by Thanksgiving,” Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said in the announcement. “By adapting, respecting each other and working together we will weather this storm.”
Under the block scheduling format, students will take the same number of courses, but instead of taking all their classes concurrently for the duration of the semester, the semester will be divided into two eight-week blocks. A typical course load of five classes would include two classes in the first block and three in the second, or vice versa. Some courses will continue to be offered in the traditional 15-week format.
Classes for the first block begin Monday, Aug. 10, and exams will end Tuesday, Sept. 29. Classes for the second block will begin Thursday, Oct. 1. Classes that remain in the 15-week format will begin Aug. 10. All exams for the fall semester will end by Wednesday, Nov. 25.