East Carolina’s Lane Hoover and Zach Agnos high-five after a run during their game against USF. Hoover scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th on Saturday as the Pirates beat Houston, 3-2.
From Justin Wilcoxen’s walkoff home run that wasn’t in the second game of the season to Saturday’s walkoff, 3-2, win over Houston in 10 innings, the East Carolina baseball team has rewritten its season.
The Pirates changed their fortunes over a relentless grind that is the 56-game regular season by staying with it. By hustling. Their coach, Cliff Godwin, insists that nothing has changed. Nothing is different. Same old approach. Same hustle.
Even with the American Athletic Conference regular-season title wrapped up and stored away for a week, the Pirates competed with an edge. That’s how they won on Saturday, swiping a win — their 14th straight — away from a Houston team that fought hard to avoid entering the tournament on a six-game losing streak.
Bryson Worrell gave ECU its first walkoff win of the season when the senior hit a grounder to the right side of the infield. The Cougars were put in a blender on the play, as two fielders converged on the ball and the pitcher was late to cover the bag at first.
Meanwhile, Lane Hoover was on the move from second and never slowed. The slow-developing play allowed Hoover to race home without a throw.
“I guess you couldn’t really ask for a better ending than that,” said Worrell, a senior, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in his final game at Clark-LeClair. “I can’t really put it into words. It’s a great feeling. Everyone’s been so great, the fans have been so great, and I couldn’t ask for a better way to end it than that.”
Hoover put himself in scoring position with one out in the 10th with a hustle double after hitting a high fly ball that dropped in front of new center fielder Tab Tracy, who was inserted as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning.
“I really thought we would catch it but I guess he didn’t make a good read on it,” Hoover said. “We’re always taught to keep running hard no matter what. You never know what’s going to happen and you have to keep running hard no matter what.”
It turned out that Hoover was in scoring position even if the ball never left the infield as he never stopped running on contact and scored without a throw on Worrell’s infield chopper.
“I saw coach just say, ‘Go,’ and I put my head down and went as hard as I could to home plate and good thing there was no throw there,” Hoover said.
The Pirates have scored at least three runs in every game since they were shut out on April 10 against Wichita State. And that third run on Saturday came at the right time.
Houston scored two runs in the second inning off Pirates’ starter Jake Hunter. The Pirates got one back in the third to cut their deficit to 2-1 on a Worrell RBI single, but didn’t score again until the eighth. The ECU bullpen was as stout as usual during this winning streak and pitched eight scoreless innings, and it was the effort of six arms that allowed the Pirates to stay in the game long enough to produce some late-inning heroics.
Staying on brand, ECU’s comeback was set up by hustle plays.
“That’s what you’re supposed to do,” Pirates coach Cliff Godwin said.
Houston began to unravel in the eighth inning, creating an opportunity for the Pirates the pull on the thread. ECU freshman Jacob Jenkins-Cowart ripped a run-scoring double that tied the score at 2-2. It was the Pirates’ first run since the second inning.
Jenkins-Cowart’s hit scored Worrell, who reached on a ball to shallow left-center field and raced to second for a heads-up double. Worrell took the extra base due to a lackluster attempt to get the ball in by Cougars’ center fielder Brandon Uhse.
Houston coach Todd Whitting promptly replaced Uhse in the outfield with the freshman Tracy. Later in the inning, Whitting was ejected from the game by home plate umpire Timothy Cooper for arguing balls and strikes.
The Pirates (38-18, 20-4) took over from there and pulled out yet another win.
“We played our tails off today and it’s hot outside,” Worrell said. “They played a good game but we stuck it out there at the end and got the job done.”
ECU was slated to play this past Tuesday in the first round of the AAC tournament.