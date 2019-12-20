An early Northwestern barrage was too much to handle as the East Carolina women’s basketball team was beaten 64-45 in the opening game of the West Palm Beach Classic at Keiser University.
The Pirates (3-8) were led in scoring by freshman guard Taniyah Thompson’s 15 points to lead all scorers. Necole Hope had nine points and Tiara Chambers set new career highs in points (six) and rebounds (eight). Lashonda Monk finished with a team high in assists (three) and steals (four).
Northwestern had three players finish in double-figures, led by Lindsey Pulliam’s 13. Abbie Wolf and Jordan Hamilton each finished with 12. The Wildcats had a 40-25 edge in rebounds and a 17-3 advantage in second-chance points. Sydney Wood and Jordan Burton each passed out four assists while Hamilton grabbed five steals.
A strong third quarter for Northwestern all but sealed the game. The Wildcats outscored ECU 19-7, including starting on a 9-2 run to take a 60-30 lead after three quarters.
ECU will be back on the court on Saturday when the Pirates take on Dayton at 1 p.m. at Palm Beach Atlantic University.
— The Daily Reflector