East Carolina sophomore C.J. Johnson is one of 55 receivers named to the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List, according to an announcement by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., on Thursday.
Since 2006, ECU receivers have been included on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List on 11 occasions. Johnson’s selection follows Trevon Brown (2018), Jimmy Williams (2017), Zay Jones (2015-16), Justin Hardy (2012-14), Lance Lewis (2011), Dwayne Harris (2010) and Aundrae Allison (2006). In 2016, Jones became the first Pirate to be named a finalist for the prestigious award.
Johnson, a 2019 Football Writers Association of America-Shaun Alexander Freshman All-America Team pick, set an ECU rookie record with a team-leading 908 reception yards, while also topping the unit with a 16.8 yards-per-catch average, a 75.7 yards-per-game clip and four 100-yard receiving outings. His reception (54) and touchdown catch (four) totals stood second among all Pirate receivers.
The Greenville native, who opened six of 12 contests during his initial campaign, also established an East Carolina and American Athletic Conference single-game reception yards standard with 283 (career-best 12 catches) against Cincinnati on Nov. 2, which ranked as the highest individual single-game output at the FBS level in 2019. His other triple-digit performances included a 141-yard effort versus Tulsa, 106 at UCF and 100 against Temple.
A year ago, Johnson was a multiple All-American Athletic Conference selection, earning first-team accolades from Phil Steele Publications and honorable mention recognition from league head coaches.
The Biletnikoff Award, presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, annually recognizes the outstanding overall receiver, and the award recipient is selected by the Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of over 200 college football journalists, commentators and former receivers.
Receivers may be added to the watch list as their season performances dictate. Ten semifinalists will be announced Nov. 16 before three finalists are declared Nov. 23. The winner will be presented live on The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 10 on ESPN.
Hoops senior honored
Ian Jones, a rising senior on the East Carolina men’s basketball team, was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court, recognizing those collegiate basketball student-athletes who excelled in academics during the 2019-20 season, the organization announced Wednesday.
Jones served as a student manager as a freshman and sophomore before being awarded a spot on the team as a walk-on this past season. A native of Lillington, Jones is a sports studies major at ECU.
The NABC Honors Court recognizes the talents of student-athletes off the court, and the hard work they exhibit in the classroom. In order to be named to the Honors Court, an athlete must meet a standard of academic criteria, which includes; was academically a junior or senior in 2019-20, carried a 3.2 or higher grade point average, and must have been at their current NCAA Division I, II, III or NAIA institution for at least one year.
ECU was one of five American Athletic Conference institutions to have a selection to the Honors Court, joining SMU, South Florida, Tulane and Wichita State.
