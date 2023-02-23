JACKSONVILLE – East Duplin had an NFL Detroit Lions kind of feeling last week after beating Duplin County rival Wallace-Rose Hill 58-44 in the first round of the East Central 2A Conference Tournament last Tuesday at Southwest Onslow High.

The Lions entered their final game of the NFL regular season knowing they would not make the playoffs, but had enough energy and firepower to beat Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers 20-16 at Lambeau Field to eliminate the green and gold from a spot in the playoffs.

Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com