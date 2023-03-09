BEULAVILLE – There was electricity in the air last spring when East Duplin won 24 consecutive games before losing to Roanoke Rapids in the third round of the 2A East Region playoffs.

It will be a challenge following in the footsteps left by Duplin’s Elite Mr. Baseball, Nick Cavenaugh (12-0, 111 strikeouts in 63 innings and a .382 hitter) and four-year catcher Chase Pierce (.417, 21 RBI).

