BEULAVILLE – There was electricity in the air last spring when East Duplin won 24 consecutive games before losing to Roanoke Rapids in the third round of the 2A East Region playoffs.
It will be a challenge following in the footsteps left by Duplin’s Elite Mr. Baseball, Nick Cavenaugh (12-0, 111 strikeouts in 63 innings and a .382 hitter) and four-year catcher Chase Pierce (.417, 21 RBI).
But head coach Brandon Thigpen isn’t starting from scratch. The Panthers return seven players who had significant roles in 2022.
“Nick and Chase were the heart and soul of our team, but that’s opened up chances for others to play,” Thigpen said.
“We don’t have it figured out in the first week of March, but we will have it figured out by the first week of May when you want to be playing your best baseball. We’ve talked to our players about writing their own story, leaving their own legacy.”
An injury to potential starting pitcher Jackson Hunter has forced Thipgen to re-think his staff. Hunter had Tommy John surgery in the summer and cannot pitch, but can play another position.
That’s left southpaw Jackson Gause as the hurler with the most experience. Gause went 7-0 last season, striking out 74 in 45 innings with an ERA of 0.93.
“The bottom line is that we are not going to have a pitcher strike out 10 to 14 a game,” Thipgen said. “We are going to have to pitch and locate, pitch to contact and let our defense make plays. We’ve got a good infield and a good outfield.”
Freshman Baines Raynor will get his turn on the mound as a right-handed hurler who transferred from Harrells Christian Academy. So will senior Jayden Dail, sophomores Kyle Kerr and Cain Graham, and junior Garrett Johnson.
“Baines has pitched in a lot of big games and is very polished for a 14 year old,” Thipgen said. “He’ll still get freshmen hiccups, but he’s going to be all right and help us. Losing Jackson (Hunter) really hurt our pitching staff.”
Senior Josh Sinclair will replace Pierce behind the plate.
Infielders Zack Brown, Brecken Bowles, Avery Noble and Gause return, with Raynor also in the mix.
Brown, a junior, hit .308 with 20 RBI and a team-high 14 stolen bases while playing shortstop last season.
Bowles (.286, 23 RBI) plays first base and hits third in the lineup. Noble (.306, 14 RBI) is at the hot corner while Raynor is at second. Hunter will mostly DH but perhaps will see some time at a position.
The outfield consists of Elam Moore (.322, 14 RBI, nine stolen bases) in center, Jake Lanier (.250,12 RBI, 11 steals) in left field and Eli Thigpen (.222) in right.
“We’re going to have to score more runs, and manufacture runs,” Thipgen said. “We also have to have productive at-bats, moving a runner along with less than two outs by not popping up or striking out, and putting the ball in play.”
North Duplin beat ED 5-2 last week after the Panthers opened up with an 8-0 win over Clinton.
“We were down 3-0 and scratched our way back,” Thigpen said. “Something good will come from the outcome of Thursday night (vs. ND). We will be better down the stretch because of it.
“It was preseason No. 1 in 2A versus No. 2 in 1A, and our kids have to accept the pressure and prove people wrong.
“Hats off to North Duplin. But failing to execute in a couple of spots made the difference.”