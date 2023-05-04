BEULAVILLE – Southwest Onslow was in a position to win the ECC entering this week with a two-game lead with three games to play.
Yet it might also be the Stallions that play a role in fourth place as SWO (16-2, 8-1) faces East Duplin (11-8, 5-4) today (Thursday) and played James Kenan (9-8, 5-5) two days earlier in the final week of the season.
SWO also had a Monday tango with South Lenoir (11-6, 7-3).
The Panthers are the defending champs but struggling after six straight losses, which started when JK upset them 6-5 on April 6 in Beulaville.
Yet ED, the best Duplin County team the previous seven seasons, has time to turn its fortunes around.
The road for the Panthers will be much different than last season when they buzzed through the regular season unbeaten and took the No. 1 seed in the East.
ED was the No. 14 team in terms of RPI in the 2A East.
And the Panthers had time to go back to the drawing board last week as its lone game with Midway was rained out, and will not be made up.
Midway (17-2) has the top RPI rating in the East in 2A, North Lenoir fourth, SWO is seventh, JK 29th and WRH 37th.
Eleven conference champs will be among the 32 teams.
ED has painfully experienced three one-run losses and a setback in extra innings during its skid. The Panthers last win was 12-2 on March 4 over South Lenoir.
ED’s pitching staff’s downfall has been walking hitters.
Offensively, the Panthers have scored enough to win, yet still let games slip from their fingers late.
Hot Sticks: Duplin’s
County’s sizzling bats
Zack Brown (ED) .409 BA, four 2B, two 3B, 30 runs, 16 RBI.