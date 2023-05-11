BEULAVILLE – Jackson Gause, the the 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker for the East Duplin football team that won the school’s first-ever state title last December, was also in total control on the baseball diamond last Friday.

The 6-foot-2, 205 pound southpaw struck out eight, walked three and allowed just one hit in a 5-0 complete-game victory over East Central 2A Conference champion Southwest Onslow (17-4, 9-3).

