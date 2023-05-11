BEULAVILLE – Jackson Gause, the the 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker for the East Duplin football team that won the school’s first-ever state title last December, was also in total control on the baseball diamond last Friday.
The 6-foot-2, 205 pound southpaw struck out eight, walked three and allowed just one hit in a 5-0 complete-game victory over East Central 2A Conference champion Southwest Onslow (17-4, 9-3).
The win broke an uncharacteristic six-game losing streak for East Duplin (14-8, 8-4), which finished fourth in the standings after going unbeaten in 2022 before falling in the third round of the 2A playoffs.
The Panthers backed up Gause’s 104-pitch gem with a pair of runs in the second and third innings and another tally in the fourth as they got to senior right-hander Tanner Whitehead for four earned runs. ED got the most out of its five timely hits by Brecken Bowles, Zack Brown, Avery Noble, Eli Thigpen and Jackson Hunter.
Brown doubled and scored. Bowles also walked, stole two bases and crossed the plate twice.
Thigpen drove in a run and Noble scored and also drove in a teammate.
And while ED will not be the No. 1 seed as it was a season ago, they will be in the field. First-round games were on Tuesday. The second round is today (Thursday).
The late-season swoon of losing close games late ended, renewing the confidence of a Panther team with enough talent to sparkle in the playoffs.
Taking care
of the ’Dawgs
East Duplin continued its hex on Wallace-Rose Hill with a 15-6 win on Tuesday of last week in Teachey. The Bulldogs have not beaten the diamond Panthers in more than nine years.
Gause, Noble and Lanier combined for seven RBI.
Gause had three hits and three RBI. Lanier laced a single, double, had two RBI and scored three times.
Noble knocked in two, was hit by a pitch twice and scored twice.
Thigpen and Chance Washburn also had RBI at-bats.
WRH (6-14, 2-10) led 2-1, but ED scored five times in the fourth and six in the fifth to take control.
The Bulldogs put up to runs in the fifth and sixth to cut the lead to 12-6.
ED’s Baines Raynor picked up the win. The freshman yielded three hits and three runs over 3.1 innings, whiffing six and walking five.
Cain Graham went 2.2 frames, giving up two hits and two runs, while punching out three and walking four.
Last Monday was more of a practice than a game when ED smoked Kinston 30-0, scoring 12 times in the first and then 18 more in the second. Noble, Hunter, Gause and Alan Guerrero each contributed a pair of hits. ED benefited from 12
Diamond Notes
Brown, the leadoff hitter, is leading the team in average (.400), runs (35), slugging percentage (.533), on-base percentage (.536) doubles (six) and is tied with Lanier in stolen bases (10). That’s enough to qualify the junior for votes for Duplin’s Elite Mr. Baseball.
Yet North Duplin fans might cry foul in favor of the Rebels’ pitcher/shortstop Richard Noble (.437, 28 runs, 24 RBI, 5-0, 73 strikeouts, 23 walks, 1.47 ERA).
That’s food for thought for the postseason chatter that is sure to follow.
Avery Noble (.377, 30 runs, 15 RBI) and Gause (.373, five doubles 23 RBI) have likewise had all-star seasons.
Gause lowered his ERA to 2.33. Raynor, a sophomore, is 6-1 with an ERA of 2.84.
How important is pitching?
Last season when ED went 24-1, the team ERA was 1.81.