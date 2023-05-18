BEULAVILLE – The end of one era is the start of the next for the East Duplin baseball program.
The Panthers lost 6-5 to East Bladen in the first round of the 2A playoffs last Tuesday in Elizabethdown.
It was the seventh one-run loss for ED, which finished 14-9 following its history-making 24-1 slate in 2022.
“It was a microcosm of our season,” said head coach Brandon Thigpen, who is in his sixth full season after a college career at Methodist University and four years in Panthers blue.
“We got up 3-0, Baines (Raynor) was throwing strikes, and Brecken (2B Bowles), Zack (SS Brown) and Eli (CF Thipgen) were making plays.
“Then we make mistakes in key areas and they put up four (to take 4-3 lead) and we were never able to get our offense going enough. Last year if we scored three-to-five runs it was over. We didn’t execute well and definitely left something on the table.”
East Duplin’s trials this season began after an 11-2 start when its young pitching staff struggled to find the plate and keep runners off base.
“That’s when we said to ourselves, ‘OK, we’re good,’ and then took our foot off the gas and played the game off the back of our heels,” Thigpen said. “We were not as big in some of the game’s biggest spots, which you have to be, night in, night out in high school baseball.”
Young pitching staff
Part of the Panthers’ woes came from an inexperienced pitching staff and catcher.
“Five of seven of our battery were in their first season of varsity ball,” Thigpen said. “And to not have senior Jackson Hunter was the difference in 14-9 and perhaps 19-2 heading into the playoffs. I firmly believe that.” Hunter was recovering from a serious injury and only playing in the field.
No. 16 East Bladen (12-11) went up 6-4 in the fifth. ED put up two in the sixth as its rally came up short.
ED seniors – Bowles, Hunter, Jackson Gause, Jake Lanier, Avery Noble – went 51-14 over their baseball careers. A majority of them played on the Panthers’ 2A state championship football team.
“I’m indebted to the seniors, but I want everyone to know they were the ones who laid the foundation for our program,” Thipgen said. “They fostered the growth of our sophomores and freshmen.
“I want them to know they were our forerunners. They leave big shoes to fill.”
Diamond Notes
Bowles drove in two runs in his final game. Thigpen and Hunter also knocked in a run. Raynor doubled and scored, and Thipgen singled and was plated.
Junior Brown (.397) dipped under the .400 mark late, but scored 35 runs and had 16 RBI. The first two stats were team highs.
Thigpen said third baseman Noble (.361, 32 runs) might be the most difficult infielder to replace.
Noble was selected to play in the BodyArmor State Games for Region 2, which runs June 12-16 in Charlotte.
Another tough replacement will be for second baseman Bowles (.292, 22 runs, team-high 27 RBI).
His brother Stancil was Duplin’s Elite Mr. Baseball in 2017 and 2018 and played at Methodist University. The Bowles leaders were on ED teams that went 85-25 under Thigpen.
Gause hit .371 with five doubles and 20 RBI. His best outing was a 5-0 win over ECC champ Southwest Onslow.
Coach Thipgen is two wins shy of 100 for his career, which includes the loss of the 2020 season because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Spring sports were all washed out that year. ED went 13-11 in his first season.
“We’ve got to rebuild the infield, but I’m excited about some of the players coming up from the junior varsity,” Thipgen said. “We’ve got talent, and I have the best coaching job.
“Things just didn’t turn out as we expected this year. We’ll have exit interview swith our returning players and set them up with roles and workouts.”
