NEWPORT – Three games in three days is a challenge for a pitching staff at any level, and perhaps the worst for a prep baseball team. And sometimes the memory of a bad rivalry loss hangs over a team like the shadows just before the stadium lights shine. Both were factors in East Duplin’s three losses at the Battle of Big Rock, a 12-team Easter holiday event that featured games at the Morehead City Marlins’ Big Rock Stadium and at West Carteret and Croatan high schools. The Panthers were upset 6-5 by James Kenan four days before its Big Rock opener against Topsail, a game in which everything went well until it didn’t. Jackson Gause cruised before getting nicked for an earned run in the two run-sixth. Baines Raynor was tagged with the loss. The senior struck out four and walked two while scattering five hits. He gave up the two runs, which matched by single runs plated by ED in the first two innings. The 2-2 deadlock was broken in the eighth as the 4A Pirates (11-5) won their first of three games at the Big Rock. Topsail won it 4-2 in eighty innings. Eli Thigpen, Chance Marshburn and Elam Moore lashed ED’s lone hits. Leadoff hitter Zack Brown earned two walks and reached on an error. Gause likewise found his way to first base three times via walks. ED lost a close game, but would have the wind taken out of its sails by another 4A school the following day, as Hoggard forced an early end to the game with a seven-run third en route to a 13-2 win that ended via the 10-run mercy rule after five frames. Three Panther pitchers issued 12 walks and gave up eight earned runs. Brown, Noble, Thigpen and Brecken Bowles accounted for the four ED hits. Say it isn’t so, skid hits four The Panthers’ third straight loss was ugly, yet did not compare to a 10-9 setback to Croatan last Wednesday. ED led 9-1 in the middle of the fourth and 9-4 entering the seventh – three outs away from breaking its streak before Liam McFadden slammed his second home run to trim the lead to 9-6. Broaderick Miller singled up the middle to plate a run and No. 9 hitter Easton Taylor was hit by a pitch to force in a run. Leadoff man Nate Michalowroz hit a sacrifice fly to center to tie the game at 9-9. The winning run scored via the bat of Nathan Griffin to give the home team the win. The Panthers didn’t do everything perfect as they worked their way to a big lead, and in fact, made three costly base-running errors to shorten or end scoring threats. Yet they had taken control and were seemingly in the drivers seat to victory lane against their former foe in an older version of the ECC. The four consecutive losses are the most in seven seasons by a Brandon Thigpen-coached team. Thigpen, who has guided his alma mater to a 95-34 mark since 2017, is likely not thinking about his 100th career win, but rather how to get his club back on track. The Panthers, in fact, had a couple of chances to end the game early, but did not and let the Cougars (8-10) hang around. Running around the bases early ED scored five times in the first two innings by taking advantage of shaky pitching and punching key hits with runners on base. Gause drove in a run and Noble scored the first one via a balk as ED led 2-0 after one inning. Gause knocked in two more teammates in the second with a single and Bowles plated another with a hit to nearly the same spot. Up 5-0, ED was cruising. Four more runs in the fourth were keyed by hits from Jake Lanier and Bowles and walks to Jackson Hunter, Josh Sinclair and Brown. But the Panthers brought up just two hitters more than the minimum in the next three innings. And now all that is left to do is shake off the dust from a loss, which ended with Croatan scoring six times in its final at-bat. No time to sulk ED’s loss to JK was key in that it was an ECC affair. It put the Panthers (11-6, 5-2) a game behind in the loss column to North Lenoir (11-2, 6-1) and Southwest Onslow (13-2, 5-1). ED hosted SL on Tuesday of this week and today travels to LaGrange to face NL in its cracker box field that always seems to favor the home team. The Panther face Midway and Kinston the following week, and Wallace-Rose Hill and Southwest Onslow in the first week of May. The state playoffs start May 8. Diamond Notes Brown could be ED’s best player since he leads the team in hitting (450) and OBP (.566), is third in RBI with 15 and tops in stolen bases (10) and runs (27). Gause (.417) is second in RBI with 16. and OBP (.544). Noble (.393) is second in runs (25). Bowles (.309) leads the team in RBI (21) and extra-base hits (five). He has the lone ED home run. Hunter (.312) and Lanier (.273) have combined for 18 RBI. Last season at this time, ED had a team ERA of 1.82. It was at 3.57 entering this week’s action.
