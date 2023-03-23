RICHLANDS – After losing two foundational players from a record-setting team, East Duplin is finding its way this spring.
Jake Lanier, Zack Brown and Avery Noble are spraying the baseball throughout the field.
Jackson Gause and Brecken Bowles are delivering RBI at-bats, and Jackson Hunter is providing a fire with his stick, too, despite not being able to pitch because of Tommy John surgery.
Furthermore, the Panthers’ young pitching staff of Cain Graham, Baines Raynor and Kyle Kern are picking up valuable experience.
And while East Duplin won’t go unbeaten during the regular season as it did in 2022, seven wins in eight games proves the Panthers have a baseball program, not just a team that starts anew each spring.
Yet coach Brandon Thigpen’s seventh edition is fighting harder for wins, as evidenced in last Friday’s 6-5 win over Richlands, a club that is 1-6.
The Panthers were slated to have huge challenges this week, though, facing once-beaten North Duplin on Monday and then ECC power foe North Lenoir (4-1, 2-0) tomorrow (Friday) in Beulaville. ED’s lone setback came via a 5-3 decision to the Rebels on March 2 in Calypso.
Entering the week, though, everything was running smoothly in the Panthers’ camp. Thipgen knows the competition zeros in when facing East Duplin, which has lost only that one game to North Duplin among Duplin County foes during his tenure.
“We’re going to get everyone’s best effort every night,” said the former ED player who went on to star at Methodist University in Fayetteville. “We just have to make sure our best is better than their best every night.
“Things could be better and they could be worse. But I have no complaints. I like that our guys want to go out there and compete.”
Trailing 3-2 and three outs from a loss, ED rallied for four runs in the seventh inning against Richlands.
The Panthers then withstood a two-run rally by the Wildcats in the home half of the frame to preserve a three-victory week.
Six players scored six runs for the Panthers in a show of their balanced lineup.
Noble had four hits in four trips. Hunter smacked three hits and drove in a pair, as did Bowles.
Brown and Eli Thigpen added two hits apiece, and Lanier had an RBI double.
Graham scattered six hits in six innings. Gause struck out two in the seventh to hold back the Wildcats despite allowing three walks and an earned run.
“We had some hits when we needed them even though we lost our focus a bit,” Thigpen said. “Our top six or seven are swinging the bat well.
“We have realistic expectations. These kids know when you care. So our job is to coach them hard and love ‘em harder.”
Crush Tigers
East Duplin needed just five innings to force a mercy-rule 11-0 ending against James Kenan on Tuesday last week in Beulaville. A gang of Panthers powered the way.
The Panthers (7-1, 2-0) scored twice in the first and third, three times in the second and added four more in the fourth to cruise behind the pitching Kern. He gave up three hits, struck out seven and did not allow a walk during four innings. Gause struck out the side in the fifth.
Leadoff hitter Brown and Noble scored three times each, while Gause, Hunter and Bowles came through with RBI plate appearances.
Bomb Vikings
Kinston pitchers did little more than provide batting practice when the Panthers bombed the Vikings 28-4 on Thursday.
Bowles, Noble, Lanier, Hunter, Gause and Chase Marshburn each stroked a pair of hits during the ECC opener for both schools.
Both Gause and Bowles came through with a pair of RBI, while Noble, Brown and Hunter each drove in a teammate. Five Panthers recorded a stolen base each.
Raynor yielded three hits, struck out seven and did not allow a walk during his four-frame stint.
Diamond Notes
ED, which has won six straight, beat Richlands 7-0 on March 6.
Thigpen, 91-28, is nine wins away from the 100 plateau.
Noble’s .538 batting average is tops among all Panthers, though Gause (.500) is close behind and third in RBI with nine. Bowles (.320) has a team-high 12 RBI with Brown (.464) second with 11. Lanier is hitting .300 and Eli Thipgen is at .250.
Noble has scored a team-high 18 runs with Brown at 16 with Lanier and pinch-runner Nate Jones at 10 each.
ED has swiped 28 bases behind five each by Brown, Noble and Thipgen.
Raynor has thrown 13 innings, Gause 12 and Graham 11, with Kern, Dail and Johnson combining for 13 frames.