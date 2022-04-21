BEULAVILLE – Coach Brandon Thigpen is slightly superstitious and very focused about staying on the task at hand.
Seeing his East Duplin baseball team win 15 in a row has a way of putting someone resting on Cloud 9, while knowing the countdown could end at any time.
The Panthers were to play three games in the Battle of the Rock in Morehead City early this week, two of which they would enter as favorites.
The three-games-in-three-days event leads the Panthers to a two-game series against Wallace-Rose Hill (2-13, 1-8) and Kinston (1-10, 0-9). That means East Duplin (15-0, 8-0) could likely put its engine on cruise control to complete a perfect conference season.
That’s not the approach that got them through 15 though.
“We can’t be too high and have to stay on a level playing field,” said Thipgen, who played at ED and then at Methodist University and couldn’t off-hand remember if he ever played on a team with such a long winning streak.
“We have to be humble and hungry, giving our opponents proper respect while still playing our game, playing the game the right way each game and every inning.”
But Thigpen recognizes both the uniqueness – and tension – of the streak.
“It seems to get a little harder each week,” he said. “Midway and Clinton early. James Kenan, Southwest (Onslow) and North Lenoir this week. I feel everyone has our name circled on the schedule. And we take pride in that, knowing we’ll be getting everyone’s best each day. We’ve accepted we’ll fight our tails off.
“This streak is a testament to the players. We’re not done yet. These guys still have ink left in their pens to write more chapters.”
Pitching leads,
offense follows
As for the Xs and Os, it’s been a combination of solid pitching and timely hitting, having an offense that can generate runs without hits in the gaps. ED has 18 extra-base hits, or about one a game.
“Our pitching (Nick Cavanaugh, Jackson Gause, Jackson Hunter) carried us until about the middle part of the season,” Thigpen said. “Then our offense started to bridge the gap, winning games when we were down. Our pitchers then worked out of jams and we began hitting on all cylinders all of the time.”
Hunter is being “shut down” for a short time because of a nagging shoulder injury. Look for freshman Jayden Dail to pick up the load.
Cavanaugh and Gause both have ERAs under 1.0 and have combined for 13 wins in 16 starts.
Cavanaugh is 7-0 with a mind-boggling 0.33 ERA, striking out 80 and walking just six in 42.1 innings.
Gause is 6-0 and has a save to go with 49 strikeouts, 23 walks and a 0.93 ERA in 30.1 frames.
Hunter is 2-0 with 27 whiffs and 11 walks in 20.1 innings.
Cavanaugh will get the start against 3A West Carteret (11-4), the second of three games at the Big Rock event. The Panthers faced Riverside-Martin in the opener and 3A Havelock in its final test.
“I look at this as an opportunity to win some games and bond as a team,” Thigpen said. “We want to win of course, and it’s a big test. But the character of our team is its closeness. Wins and losses aside, we have great kids to work with because of their high character. So all this is a good experience as we head to the state playoffs.”
And that’s not so far in the distance as the NCHSAA will hold its first round on May 10.
Sweep Hawks
in tight series
The Panthers beat North Lenoir 6-0 in LaGrange on Tuesday and swept them aside 8-2 the next day in Beulaville.
Driving in a teammate was the theme of the first game. Chase Pierce had two hits and two RBI and Gause, Cavanaugh, Avery Noble and Jake Lanier each drove in a run.
A five-run fifth brought the lead to 8-1 as ED scored single runs in the first three frames.
Gause picked up the win, going 5.1 innings.
Dail, a right-hander, mopped up the final 1.2 innings, surviving two hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Remember the unusual occurrence that ED’s top three hurlers are southpaws.
Pierce, Gause and Elam Moore had run-scoring hits in the second game against the Hawks.
Cavenaugh gave up one hit and a walk while striking out 16 of the 21 outs.
Diamond Notes
The Cavanaugh-Pierce battery is deadly in the field and just as potent at the plate.
Cavanaugh is hitting .395 and Pierce is at .386 with 17 RBI.
Zach Brown (.292) is tied with Pierce for the lead in runs (20), while Brecken Bowles (.283) is tops in RBI (20).
So far, East Duplin is getting what it needs at the right time.
The tournament this week has three four-team “brackets.” ED is in the Morehead group.
The Ocean group has Croatan, First Flight, Pamlico and South Brunswick. Southern Alamance.
Southwest Onlsow, West Carteret and West Craven make up the Down East group.