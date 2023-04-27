LA GRANGE – The East Duplin baseball team can’t buy a break and heartache has been its song the past two weeks.
LA GRANGE – The East Duplin baseball team can’t buy a break and heartache has been its song the past two weeks.
A Panther team that ruled the Carolina Conference and Duplin County the past few seasons enters this week on a six-game losing skid.
And each loss seemed to be more dramatic than the previous.
Setbacks to North Lenoir (13-2,7-1) and South Lenoir (9-6, 5-3) effectively ended the Panthers’ league title hopes and puts them in a position of scrambling to make the 2A playoff field.
Both Lenoir schools rallied to upend East Duplin (11-8, 5-4)
Oh, no, not again
Playing baseball at the Hawks’ field is an experience for visiting teams. The ghosts below the turf in Deep Run showed up in the sixth inning when South Lenoir plated six runs to grab a one-run lead after trailing 7-0 in the fifth.
Brecken Bowles drove in two runs and Baines Raynor another during the seven-run outburst that broke a scoreless tie. NL cut it to 7-2 in the fifth before its explosion the following frame.
It was the third one-run loss during the losing streak, in which five of six games were on the road. There is also a 4-2, eight-inning setback to Topsail in the mix.
Just before the end of the Easter break, ED looked like it had all it could take when blowing a 9-4 lead to Croatan in the bottom of the seventh inning.
More misery came last Tuesday, this time in Beulaville, where South Lenoir tallied three times in the fifth to whip ED 6-5.
Luke Cannon and Jackson Jenkins limited the Panthers to hits by Eli Thigpen, Elam Moore, Jayden Dail and Jake Lanier. Zack Brown and Lanier were credited with RBI.
Braxton Byrd (two), Elias Day, Adam McDonald and Braden Barnett drove in runs for the Blue Devils as nine hits and six walks made big trouble for five Panther pitchers.
Road to recovery
ED traveled to face Midway (16-2) on Wednesday in a game between former ECC rivals. It hosts Kinston (1-12, 0-9) on Friday and travels to Wallace-Rose Hill (5-11, 1-7) next Tuesday before hosting Southwest Onslow (15-2, 7-1) two days later in the regular season finale.
The Panthers did not lose a game in the regular season in 2022, falling to Roanoke Rapids in the third round of the playoffs to wind up 24-1. Payback by a few of the CC schools has been painful. ED is currently fourth in the league.
Brown leads ED in average (.409), and OBP (.436) and stolen bases (10). Thigpen and Lanier have combined for 15 stolen bases. ED has 53 as a team.
Bowles (.290) is tops in RBI (23), while Gause (.357) and Brown each have 16 each and Noble (.355) and Jackson Hunter (.303) are tied for fourth with 12 each.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com
