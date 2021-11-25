Battle Holley has many happy memories to savor from his East Duplin football team’s highly successful, just-concluded season.
“I really enjoyed this season,” he said, “because we were such a true team.
“Everybody worked together, and we really had fun.”
Winning often helps facilitate fun, and his 12th edition of Panthers rolled out an 11-2 record, won the East Central Conference championship and beat all of its closest rivals.
That unity helped Holley take a matter-of-fact look at the 21-17 season-ending loss to bitterest rival Wallace-Rose Hill in the third round of the 2A East Region playoffs last Friday night.
“You know, it was very similar to our first game with them,” he said Saturday evening.
“They just came out on top this time.”
East Duplin won that first game 24-21 in Wallace.
But this one ended a rousing bounce-back season for the Panthers.
The Panthers finished strongly after last spring’s 4-5 mark and not qualifying for the shortened playoffs.
The Bulldogs are also 11-2 and still kicking after a 5-4 spring and second-round knockout at Reidsville.
It was also the first time the rivals of six decades met in the postseason, or more than once in any season.
To boot, it was their third meeting of this calendar year, after the Panthers eked out a 28-23 win here on March 19.
This season’s first game, played four weeks earlier in Wallace and won by East Duplin 24-21, was huge in itself, eventually deciding the East Central Conference champ.
The Panther loss was likely extra tough on Holley, though he doesn’t necessarily take it this way.
But WRH is the former quarterback’s alma mater and a coaching stop as offensive coordinator to his father, Jack Holley, whose 412 wins make him the second-winningest prep coach in N.C. history to Murphy’s David Gentry.
Battle Holley had won three straight and four of five over the Bulldogs—and their coach Kevin Motsinger—to make his record against them now 5-7 (.417).
That’s a lot better than most coaches against the program he helped build, and in line with former ED coach Brian Aldridge at 9-13 (.409).
Of course, Battle Holley never stood on the opposite sideline from his legendary father, against whom Aldridge had a personal mark of 8-9.
“It’s always tough no matter how a season ends,” Holley said. “We have such great young men that gave every ounce of effort and heart. It’s a pleasure to coach them.
“Our quarterback sneak just came up a little short.
“We felt good because we moved the ball all night, same way we did all year.
“We had a big loss on third down [last drive], and on fourth [-and-24] we executed a play [hook and lateral] that we’d worked on all year but hadn’t used in a game.
“Yeah, I saw James Kenan used it on them for a big gain, but ours was a little different.
“We executed and took it down the field.
“But it’s a game of inches.”
Dogs’ Big plays stunted
“Our goal on defense was to not give up big plays, make them drive if they could,” Holley said.
That worked well enough on all but two plays, both breakaway touchdowns by Kaymond Farrior—a 78-yard kickoff return and a 75-yard run from scrimmage.
For the game, East Duplin ran almost two-thirds of the plays, 60 of 92, and outgained the Bulldogs 323-276 in total offense.
Besides Farrior’s two bursts, his team only had four other plays of double-figure gains. One was a 40-yard run by QB Xzavior Pearsall on a drive that his team later fumbled away.
“We came out in the second half and scored on a nice drive,” Holley said.
“It was two really good teams fighting for next round.”
Seniors’ farewell
“It’s always tough losing seniors,” their coach said, “and we had a really special group. They worked hard all the way through and stayed dedicated to making the team better.
“But we’ve also got a good group coming back. There’s a few spots we have to fill, but we have most of our skill people back and some sophomores moving up.
“Seven more months in the weight room will help them grow up. Some kids surprise and some might disappoint, and you never know.
“I believe we’ll have a group that’ll come ready to play and give a good effort, never make excuses, never care who gets credit.
“We should be able to maintain what we’ve had and be tough to beat.”
Like everyone else, Holley hopes the time missed from school and practice will be absent from the future.
“Last spring was tough,” he said, “and I told these seniors they could’ve jumped ship.
“But they stuck with it, set the example, kept working, and when you do that, good things happen. Sometimes it’s hard to find that kind of commitment, but when you do, you’ve really got something.”
Holley said he thinks something else that makes a difference is the squad’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes group.
“Braxton Brown was the player in charge and got a lot of guys involved.
“We’ve been doing that a while now, but haven’t had the summer camp the past few years because of Covid.
“We look forward to getting that back in the future, but we had FCA huddles before some practices, read scripture and talked.
“I believe that’s an important part in what kind of team we became.”
