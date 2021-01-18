GOLDSBORO — The East Duplin girls basketball team jump-started its offense with a win in Goldsboro on Tuesday of last week.
A win on Friday over Clinton was accomplished by the Panther defense.
Four conference wins in a row have coach Mark Lane’s club on course for its third consecutive East Central 2A Conference title.
Amiaya Hall scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as one of three Panthers in double-figure scoring in the 59-57 win over the Cougars.
Imari Judge added 16 and Carlie Radford 16.
ED led 26-23 at halftime and used an 11-6 run to seemingly take control.
The Panthers (4-0) extended their lead in the fourth and were all but ready to get on the bus before Goldsboro staged a comeback that fell just short.
“We were up by 10 or 12 with five minutes to go and stopped executing and Goldsboro’s quickness bothered us,” Lane said. “Imari hit a big basket at the end. It was a good learning experience for our young players.”
Hall grabbed 13 rebounds and hit 11 of 16 from the free throw line.
Nakaysha Ivory came through with three blocked shots. Radford’s 10 boards helped ED win the battle on the glass.
Freshman Kyrah Davis paced Goldsboro (2-1) with 29 points.
“Coming in, we knew she was good and we’ll do better against her next time,”
Lane said. “She’s a good player, but we can make adjustments.”
Zoey Stanley chipped in with nine markers in a diverse offense.
“We have players who can score from all over the floor,” Lane said. “We can get scoring out of every position.”
Judge scored a career-high 21 points during a 60-26 thumping of Clinton.
Stanley added 10 points, four assists and six steals.
Radford added seven markers, while Hall (seven rebounds, three assists, two points) and point guard Taliah Mckenzie (five assists, seven rebounds, six steals, three deflections) made contributions.
ED did not allow a basket in the second quarter and led 23-9 at halftime.
“Our defense is getting to where I would like to see it,” Lane said. “We also had 16 assists, so we passed the ball well and made good decisions.”
ED’s next big ECC test will come next Tuesday when Midway comes to Beulaville.
But before that, the Panthers will square off against WRH on Friday in Teachey, and the following day when Riverside (Williamston) comes to the town.
Goldsboro beat Midway and thus ED is alone atop of the ECC standings.
