BEULAVILLE – Third-year coach Blake Lanier feels East Duplin might live and die by its defense.
“That’s going to be the key most nights, since I think we have enough guys who can score,” said Lanier, whose Panthers went 7-5 in playing only East Central 2A Conference foes last season in 2020-21 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Gone from that squad is Duplin’s Elite first-team center Logan Brown and second-team forward/guard Jalen Hall, who graduated, and Jaden Facen, who moved to Fayetteville.
ED went 1-3 against Duplin foes James Kenan and Wallace-Rose Hill, two teams likely in the hunt in the ECC, although powerful Kinston has replaced Goldsboro and Clinton, while new additions North Lenoir and South Lenoir and Southwest Onslow are on equal footing with the rest of the league.
“We’re familiar with Southwest and the Duplin schools, and know NL will be solid and that South Lenoir isn’t a fun place to play and in fact a tough environment.”
Daunte Hall (6.2 ppg. last season), Davan Brown (6.2) and Brecken Bowles (4.2) look like backcourt starters with Jesse Clinesmith (5.4) and Nizaya Hall and Teyshawn Johnson sure to get playing time off the bench.
Daunte Hall, who is coming off a spectacular season with the football team, will make some noise indoors.
“He’s a basketball player and he makes plays,” Lanier said. “Guys like him and Nizaya play hard and don’t let anything hold them back. Daunte’s a quite leader. Nizaya got enough minutes this summer. He’s got the stuff and it’s a matter of his decision making and we need a little higher percentage from both him and Daunte. But some of that will come by getting games under your belt.”
Clinesmith is a 6-5 post who show a flash of what he could do last season.
“He can shoot the ball and put it on the floor if he has to and is very mobile for his size,” Lanier said.
Bowles will no doubt be a contributor.
“He’s a surprisingly good rebounder so he could see minutes at power forward,” Lanier said. “He’s not afraid to bang. He’s got the potential to be a good shooter if he gets good looks.”
Avery Gaby, TeShawn Johnson and Mason Marshburn move up from the junior varsity team.
“I think we can compete with the better teams in the conference and our goal is to be in the mix with Kinston when we play them the final time. We to mesh together. They’re a group of winners (from ED’s 11-2 gridiron team that won an ECC title) and that’s a positive.”
Numbers have increased throughout the program following the pandemic season.
“We had more freshmen at tryouts, probably 20 or more and now have 35-40 players,” Lanier said. “We’ve got some solid pieces and if we can be good this year there’s no reason why we can’t be great the next year.”
ED beat Croatan 70-49 in its opener and slipped by Richlands 56-50 in overtime to improve to 2-0.
