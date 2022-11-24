BEULAVILLE – There are many different ways to look at East Duplin’s 28-27 win over Clinton last Friday in the third round of the 2A East Region playoffs.
The most obvious is how Elam Moore deflected a two-point conversion pass late in game to seal the win.
Yet upon further examination, many other significant findings come to the surface.
Consider the following:
East Duplin (12-1) may have registered its biggest playoff win since topping North Davidson in 2017 to advance to the school’s first-ever appearance in the 2AA state finals.
- This, of course would be excluding a huge win over rival Wallace-Rose Hill, which earned the Panthers an ECC titles in 2021.
- It also supersedes ED’s 39-22 victo
ry ov
- er the Dark Horses in the second round of the playoffs last season, because it catapulted the No. 2 seed Panthers to a home game against a young but overachieving Whiteville team on Friday that is the No. 3 seed.
And while the Panthers trail the all-time series 35-20, they have won four of the last six meetings. An additional deja vu bonus was eliminating perennial powerhouse Clinton, which nipped ED by the same score in the Covid-19 season of 2020, which eliminated the Panthers from the postseason.
Yet the biggest accomplishment might have been shattering a “mental roadblock” that East Duplin has worn on its sleeve
- since the school’s founding father of playoff football, Brian Aldridge, struggled with the Dark Horses during his 22-season tenure in Beulaville. Aldridge, who had a 195-77-1 career record with ED) has been current Panther head coach Battle Holley’s top assistant/advisor since 2014.
- And while ED started slow, the Panthers had just 15 yards in penalties and no fumbles or turnovers – and had a perfect ending to a well-played game.
More on ED’s reaction to the win later, but first a replay of the drama that unfolded last Friday.
Third quarter
turnaround
The 55th meeting between the schools was a tale of two halves. East Duplin trailed Clinton 14-0 at halftime and was generating little offense and the Panthers had three series that were three-and-out and another in which they moved the chains twice before stalling.
But the Panthers came out rejuvenated in the third quarter, scoring three times.
The first drive, a 10-play, 65-yard march, ended with Avery Gaby (18-124) scoring from the 1 to cut the margin in half.
That score was set up by a pair of back-to-back big plays. The first was a 4-yard connection from Zack Brown to Daunte Hall on fourth-and-2 from the Clinton 27. Brown hit Gaby for a 16-yard gain on the next play.
But Clinton (11-2), whose only other loss was to WRH (35-18), used a lightning-like play to re-gain its three TD lead. Two snaps after the Panthers’ score Josiah Robinson answered by rumbling to a 75-yard score.
Then ED’s Wing T offense shifted into overdrive. Gaby sprinted 31 yards to the Clinton 21 and scored from the one during a 4-play drive.
Then the Panthers’ defense stood tall, stopping the Dark Horses on three downs.
Pinned deep in their territory, Nizaya Hall had the best and longest run of his career by zooming 92 yards for a score that tied it at 21-21 entering the fourth quarter.
“He broke a long one against them last year but not that long,” Holley said. “That run gave us a lot of energy. In the second half we didn’t run but three plays, but the line executed blocks, and our backs also blocked and ran hard.
“Clinton came out and hit us in the mouth in the first half. They were physical, but we came out in the second half and regrouped. It wasn’t so much as what our coaching staff said to them at halftime. It was our kids responding.”
12 minutes to glory
ED’s defense stopped RB Josiah McClarin (19-55, 2 TDs, 1-30 receiving) on fourth-and-3 in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter and the Panthers offense was buoyed by the loud crowd at Brian Aldridge Field.
ED marched 82 yards in 12 plays to go in front 28-21 despite having two costly penalties with steady carries from Daunte Hall and a 24-yard gallop by Gaby. Hall scored from the 7 and Darwin Bonilla added his fourth PAT – leaving Clinton with a conversion decision should it find a way into the Panthers’ end zone.
Nydarion Blackwell completed two key passes and McClarin scored on fourth-and-goal from the 1.
Dark Horse head coach Cory Johnson then went for the win via a two-point conversion attempt that ended with ED’s Elam Moore leaping to deflect a pass in the end zone with seconds left.
“We saw how they lined up and then called a timeout,” said ED defensive coordinator Seth Sandlin, “and told our guys to look for trickery. They had the receiver open but we recovered in enough time. We also were prepared for a run. They ran a play similar to that one before.”
Sandlin said the ED defense locked down in the final 24 minutes.
“Our kids did a super job on McClarin, who is one of the best in the state. He hit us with a couple of plays, but he usually goes for 100 to 150 yards and we held him to just over 70. It was a weapon we had to take away. We made big plays in the second half when we had to.
“It was a big one to walk away with.”
Holley agreed and said the win is a confidence booster as the Panthers prep for Whiteville.
“We’ve been in this situation before and I feel our kids believe in themselves,” he said. “We didn’t have good field position in the first half. It was definitely a good win, especially with all the history between the two schools.
“We have great support from our community and the nice Blue Crew student section. I knew how important is was when I saw people staking out end zone seats at 8:30 in the morning.”
Sandlin, an All-ECC linebacker and offensive lineman under Aldridge, likewise knows the history and how it favors Clinton.
“This year and last year were great wins against a good program,” he said.
McClarin had a TD run and reception in the second quarter when the Dark Horses jumped in front.
Panther Notebook
Gaby has rushed for a Duplin County high 1,744 yards and 36 touchdowns. Nizaya Hall is up to 808 yards and 12 scores, while Daunte Hall, Duplin Elite’s Defensive Player of the Year a season ago, showed up all over the field. Hall ran for 32 yards, had 9 takedowns and broke up three Clinton passes.
Holley praised the blocking of RB Kade Kennedy and Sandlin spoke of his exploits on defense as the senior had a game-high 15 tackles, including one for lost yardage. LB Jackson Gause likewise had another superb game with nine tackles and a pick.
Clinton edged ED by the same 28-27 score in Clinton in the 2020 season, postponed to Spring 2021.
Holley, who has a record of 105-43 in his 12th year at East Duplin, is 136-53 in his 15th season overall. He also improved to 6-4 against Clinton.
Aldridge’s record vs. Clinton was 1-6 in the playoffs and 9-17 overall, though many of his battles against the Dark Horses were with iconic coach Bob Lewis.
