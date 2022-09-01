PRINCETON – Last Friday it took fans, players, coaches and scorekeepers a time to believe and process the football game in their heads following Princeton’s 58-57 win over East Duplin.

How on Earth can you blame anyone after watching a classic football game in which the two teams combined for 1,079 yards of total offense, 16 touchdowns, 52 first downs, 103 yards in penalties and short drives that kept the scoreboard lights flashing and the crowd on its feet.

