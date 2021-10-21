BEULAVILLE – Battle Holley believes a team “is never as good or bad as they are advertised,” and also that “coaches get too much credit for wins and too much criticism for losses.”
All of this still leaves southeastern North Carolina to wonder if the Panthers have the depth to make a deep run in the state playoffs.
The defense is sharp and the offense has shown great progress by a coaching staff that led players to the 2A final in 2017.
Both units and the Panther special teams were on display last Friday when the Panthers destroyed South Lenoir 56-0.
It was the second consecutive shutout for ED and its sixth win in a row. The Panthers racked up 45 points the previous Friday during a shutdown of North Lenoir. James Kenan got just one score when ED beat them 41-6.
“We had a pretty good night all around,” said Holley, who will return to Wallace to face the Bulldogs on Friday in a battle of ECC unbeatens.
Avery Gaby ran for three touchdowns, Kade Kennedy and Nizaya Hall two and Nick Cavenaugh fired a scoring strike to Zack Brown as ED scored 27 points in the opening quarter and then added 27 more in the second and third quarters.
While the offense was running for 402 yards, the Panther defense held the Blue Devils to 189 yards.
South Lenoir would have had no offense if not for quarterback Joe and Rob Cobb, who combined to hit on 13 of 31 passes for 169 yards.
Free safety Daunte Hall notched his third interception of the season.
Gaby, the Panthers’ leading rusher and scorer, had just 61 yards on seven carries as the wealth of prosperous carries were more than enough to hand off to several teammates.
Kennedy had his best day as a Panther with 125 yards on three carries.
Nizaya Hall tallied 42 on a pair of totes, and Duante Hall (5-35), Drew Henderson (2-20) and Quantez Whitley (2-20) made the best of limited carries.
Cavenaugh got all of 76 yards via two throws, the second of which went to Daunte Hall for 31 yards.
It all clicked early.
A Whitley first-down run led to Gaby’s 3-yard score on a nine-play drive to open the game.
Kennedy rumbled 40 yards to set up his own score from the 1 to make it 13-0.
East Duplin’s defense then held South Lenoir on fourth-and-5 from the 5 after they were burned for a 57-yard reception.
Kennedy then made a run he will remember for awhile as the junior went 84 yards to push the lead to 21-0.
Cavanaugh then got in the act with a 45-yard toss to Brown and ED led at halftime 27-0.
Gaby’s 34-yard score in the third was his longest effort of the evening. Gaby and Cavenaugh both had short TD runs later in the quarter.
Nizaya Hall’s scores from 20 and 22 yards came in the fourth.
Panther Paws
South Lenoir (2-5, 0-5) had nearl
- y a football field in penalties (10-96), while East Duplin had almost half that amount (6-51). The Panther defense held the Blue Devils to 4 of 13 on third down plays, and 1 of 4 on fourth down.
Gaby passed the 1,000-yard mark in rushing and now has 1,029 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Cavenaugh threw his seventh TD pass of the season. He has three interceptions. Cavenaugh is the lone senior in the backfield.
ED does not even have a senior running back. Gaby, Whitley, Kennedy and Hall are juniors. Henderson and Zack Brown as sophomores.
Henderson (414 yards), Kennedy (359) are key contributors, while Daunte and Nizaya Hall have combined for 521 yards.
- Look for a turnover – or two – to happen during kickoffs next week against Wallace-Rose Hill. Both teams seem to have bought into the short-kick style.
- ED has yielded just 33 points in its last four games. The Panthers close out the regular season by hosting Southwest Onslow on Oct. 29.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com