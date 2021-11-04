BEULAVILLE – East Duplin was one score away from being the No. 1 seed in the East Region 2A playoff brackets.
But No. 2 and his East Central Conference title works just fine for coach Battle Holley and the Panthers.
ED won for the ninth time in 10 games last Friday in quite typical fashion, using a cast of running backs to overcome Southwest Onslow 31-14.
The Panthers’ lone setback was 36-30 to No. 1-seed Princeton on Aug. 27, the second week of the season. Those two could be headed for a rematch if both survive five rounds in the expanded playoffs and meet in the 2A final. Since that early loss, all ED has done is win, win, win, win—and then repeat the four-step cycle.
Yet first things first. The Panthers landed in first place in the ECC for the first time since 2017, a season that ended 15-1 with a 16-14 loss to Hibriten in the 2AA finals. That was East Duplin’s first trip to a state final.
It is the third conference title for Battle Holley, who also captured a league flag his first of two seasons in Kinston.
Yet it is the ECC ring that makes the loudest noise for the Duplin-raised Holley, who followed his father Jack Holley into the Friday Night Lights business.
“The East Central. That’s always big because it’s normally one of the best 2A conferences in the state,” Holley said. “I thought if we stayed healthy and some of our guys stepped up we might have a chance.
“We got better defensively and our offensive line, which was basically new except for our center and guard, came together. We responded.”
SWO (2-7) is a traditional power but is not in the playoffs this fall.
“They’re always physical,” Holley said, “and getting a touchdown and then an interception and field goal just before halftime got us going. I was concerned about our execution coming off the week before (an emotional 24-21 win over Wallace-Rose Hill, which finished second in the league with one loss).”
The Panthers’ running-back-by-committee mode confused the Stallions as five backs – Kade Kennedy (8-65) Nizaya Hall (5-39), Daunte Hall (11-54), Avery Gaby (13-46) and Quantez Whitley (5-24) all made solid contributions in Holley’s Wing-T attack.
“That’s really what I like,” Holley said. “Interchangeable backs so teams can’t key on one or two guys. Our kids have done a good job at it and they’ve got to stay selfless for us to continue. They have to stop caring about the credit and worry about winning.”
The Panthers fumbled away the ball on their next possession and SWO’s Donovan Strader tied it with a 6-yard score.
Kennedy’s score from the 20 in the middle of the second quarter gave ED a lead it would not relinquish. Daunte Hall’s interception started the Panthers in a short field.
An 11-yard reception by Strader keyed SWO’s drive to tie it at 14-all. Cobin Kerr’s 27-yard run took it to the 7.
Elam Moore then hit quarterback Nick Cavenaugh for a 30-yard score to give ED a 21-17 edge.
Daunte Hall’s second pick set up Darwin Bonilla’s 38-yard field goal and staked the Panthers to a more comfortable 24-14 lead at the half.
Neither team scored in the third quarter and Moore’s 3-yard run to the end zone was the lone score of the fourth.
When the dust settled, ED had limited SWO to 116 yards of total offense.
Tough draw
ED may have the No. 2 seed and host No. 31 West Bladen, but even rougher opponents wait in the balance. The winner of this game gets the survivor of No. 15 Clinton and No. 18 Hertford County. The Dark Horses lost to St. Pauls to land in second-place in their conference.
In the third round, the Panthers could host a rematch with Wallace-Rose Hill (8-2), the No. 10 seed. It would be the county rivals’ first-ever meeting in the playoffs.
The Bulldogs would have to beat No. 23 Southwest Edgecombe at home in the first round and probably No. 7 West Craven in the second round on the road.
This is ED’s 26th playoff bid. The Panthers are 32-25, going 17-9 in first-round games and 12-5 in second-rounders. They are 1-6 against the Dark Horses in the playoffs, but have not meet in the postseason since 2006.
“It’s a tough bracket and we have to play one game at a time,” Holley said. “West Bladen has some athletes, a physical running back and a quarterback who can run around and throw it.
“It’s still about executing and playing one play and one game at time. If we don’t do that it’s all over.”
Panther Paws
- ED held SWO to 2-of-9 on third downs. The Panthers were 8-of-14 and 2-of-5 on fourth down. They held the ball for twice as long as the Stallions.
- Kennedy paced the middle part of the defense with 8 tackles, including two for lost yardage. Lineman Josh Cottle also had eight takedowns. Daunte Hall and Jackson Gause had seven apiece and Braxton Brown and Gaby five each.
- It was the second straight game in which Bon
- illa kicked a field goal as time expired in the second quarter.
- Gaby still leads the club in rushing (1,113 yards), touchdowns (22) and two-point conversions (four).
- Kennedy (446), Drew Henderson (453), Daunte Hall (395) and Nizaya Hall (331) are rising since teams decided to double-team run their defense around stopping Gaby in the middle.
- Gause leds ED in tackles with 7.5 per game. Brown (6.6) is second, Cottle (5.7) third, Kennedy (5.0) fourth and Daunte Hall (4.9) fifth. Kennedy’s five sacks and seven hurries
- are tops on the team.
- Daunte Hall has five interceptions, Gause
- and Nizaya Hall two apiece.