NEWPORT — East Duplin freshman Drew Henderson won in the biggest race of his jump-starting hurdling career.
Wallace-Rose Hill’s Tyreek Cromity and Johan Owens ran for daylight as a way of having a memorable event during their senior season.
The trio extended their time in the spotlight last Friday at the NCHSAA 2A East Regional track and field championships at Croatan High School.
Henderson stunned the field in the 300 hurdles, winning the race in 42.62, and in the process speeding past older, more experienced hurdlers.
Cromity and Owens ran key legs of the Bulldogs’ winning 400 relay team with Kanye Roberts and Kaymond Farrior finishing off the final two 100-meter stretches.
The top four place-winners in each event advanced to the state finals on Saturday at NC A&T State University in Greensboro.
Six to track
at state finals
Henderson is one of six Duplin County individuals at the year-end championships.
Farrior, ED’s Gaby brothers and James Kenan’s Andrew Pender also made the big show from the 2A regional.
North Duplin’s Melva Puac advanced to the 1A championships in two events at Franklinton High School.
Farrior is moving on to A&T after surviving the speed zone known as the 100 meter sprint.
The junior hit the tape in 11.43 for the bronze medal. Cromity (11.70) was fifth and one spot from advancing in the popular race.
Russell Gaby, a senior, was third in the 110 hurdles with his younger brother going sixth. His sophomore sibling was second to Henderson in the 300 hurdles event.
Puac, meanwhile, was second in the discus (92-0) and third in the shot put (28-1).
The 1A state finals are Friday at NC A&T.
Teamwork makes
relay dream work
Cromity helped WRH take an early lead in the shortest relay race.
Owens held his ground, and Roberts increased the lead. Farrior took it home.
“We won it out of the sixth lane,” said WRH coach Will Jeffers in a reference to the pre-race seeding time of the Bulldogs.
“We went in seeded like sixth, but I felt we could be fourth with a good race, and use it as a building block for next year,” Jeffers said. “Turns out we had the second quickest time in the state (in 2A).”
Jeffers said Roberts ran his fastest time of the season, and dropped two seconds off the team’s best time this year.
“We weren’t giving up the lead once we got it,” Jeffers said. “You could see that happening.
“We learned a new handoff technique from a former runner and it’s done us really well over the years, even when we’ve had guys that are not lightning fast. The transition is smooth.”
Owens was sixth in the 400, but got his season extended for at least another 100 meters.
He’s had a great athletic season, playing as a defensive back in football and a shooting guard in basketball.
JK’s Pender, also a three-sport athlete, was third in the triple jump (40-1). He went 19-01 in the long jump to land in sixth place.
ECC championships
Pender, Farrior, Owens, Cromity, the Gabys and Addison Tuck emerged from the ECC championships two weeks ago as medal winners.
Pender swept the jumps, taking the long jump (20-0), high jump (5-10) and triple jump (41-2) at the meet at in Newton Grove.
Farrior was tops in the 100 (11.3) and 200 (23.44), while Owens ruled in the 400 (54.71) and 800 (2:30). Cromity was second in the 100 and fourth in the 200. Roberts was second in the 100 and third in the 200 as WRH swept the top three places.
Henderson won the 300 hurdles. Russell Gaby took the shot put (39-2) and the discus (114-3).
Tiger Angel Velasquez was timed at 13:07 in his first-place winning 3,200.
Duplin County’s girls were paced by ED’s Karsyn Byrd, and Karsyn Westerbeek.
Byrd, who was seventh in two jumping events at the state meet, won the long jump (15-1), was second in the high jump (4-6) and second in the 100 (13.66).
Westerbeek was best in the 200 (29.93) and 400 (1:05.04).
Addison Tuck was first in the two hurdle races. Emma Whaley was second in the 800 and fourth in the 1,600.
