BEULAVILLE – Starting over.
East Duplin basketball coach Mark Lane has never had a younger, more inexperienced team than the one that is suiting up this season.
Lane lost Imari Judge (13.6 points per game) and point guard Taliah Mckenzie, both first-team all-county selections, yet the absence of Amiaya Hall hurts the most.
Hall, Duplin’s Elite Ms. Basketball last winter, averaged 14.6 points, 10.3 boards, 2.4 assists and 3.1 steals, while hitting on 42 percent from the field and 63 percent from the line.
The junior has moved to Charlotte.
That loss alone makes the job difficult for Lane, who has a 243-82 career record at ED, which includes seven 20-win seasons and none below .500.
The Panthers have won four straight conference titles.
“We were blindsided a bit when we heard she was moving in the summer,” Lane said.
The Panthers picked a bad time to be down as the ECC is loaded. North Lenoir is returning the bulk of its team that went 9-2 in the pandemic-shortened 1920-21 season. Southwest Onslow is missing just one player from a club that was 11-2. Kinston went 9-4 and won a conference title. James Kenan has several returning players and will threaten the Panthers stronghold in Duplin County.
“It’s a very good conference,” Lane said. “I’ve had teams that gave me everything they had. We’re down on numbers, partly because of Covid and other reasons.
“These girls are athletic but all of them are young. Most have never played much man-to-man defense, so we’ve had to break things down to the fundamentals. We’ve always had a team where at least half of the players knew what to do.
“We’re going to have to grow up quickly.”
Freshman point guard Makayla Kornegay represents the future for the Panthers.
“She’s really quick, handles the ball well and her shooting is OK,” Lane said. “She’s a little small so she and others will have to adjust when we play physical teams.”
Centers Sallie Hatcher and Zoey Stanley have the most varsity experience.
Senior Stanley averaged 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and shot 51 percent from the field in 2020. Junior Hatcher played in nine games last season and shouldn’t be shocked at the speed of the game.
Topsail transfer Dakota Colley and junior Alejandra Sarmiento begin the season as starters.
“Dakota has good size and could be a presence inside,” Lane said. “She has a great attitude and is working hard at learning our system.”
Sarmiento has gone from sleeper to contributor.
“She’s been a tremendous surprise,” Lane said. “She’s very raw but very athletic and will help us defensively, while being limited offensively. “We’re glad to have her.”
Stanley is coming off a superb volleyball season.
‘She has a good pull-up jumper but we need more rebounding out of her,” Lane said. “She’s not a back to the basket player.”
Lane is also excited bout the development of freshman center Ciara Pickett. Bella Gaby, Carrie Carr and Raziaha Hall are likewise freshmeo, an unusual happening to have so many young players on varsity.
Juniors Julie Brix Ooestergaar and Makayla Jenkins will vie for playing time as ED rebuilds.
“They’re all athletic and very young,” Lane said. “We want to push the ball and shoot 3s as we always do. We’ll just be limited as to
who shoots. I want us to be competitive.
“The have great attitudes and don’t know what they don’t know, which can be a good thing. We’re teaching the basketball basics we have here more than ever.”
ED (1-1) beat Croatan 35-24 in its opener and fell to Richlands 60-38.
