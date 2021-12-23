LAGRANGE – On paper it might look like East Duplin’s Brecken Bowles single-handedly beat North Lenoir last Friday night.
After all, the junior shooting guard/small forward canned 34 points as the Panthers (4-1 overall) rolled to a 68-56 win in the ECC opener for both teams.
Yet Bowles didn’t just fire away, as most of his shots came in ED’s game plan for both offense and defense.
“Many times he was the one who ended up being under the basket for easy ones during a turnover or when we were in transition,” said ED coach Blake Lanier. “And most of the shots he took in the half-court set were open looks, which he put in the basket.
“It’s not like we ran plays to specifically get him a shot, and that’s a good thing.”
ED improved to 4-1 and will play Southern Nash on Tuesday in the Deacon Jones Invitational at Princeton. The host school faces Falls Lake Academy the same day. The winners play the following day in the championship and the losers face one another for third-place honors.
Bowles set the tone early for ED against the Hawks, scoring seven points in both the first and second quarters.
ED’s 29-8 rush in the second forged a 33-25 halftime lead.
Bowles then popped in 14 in the third quarter, which included three downtown bombs.
Daunte Hall and Jesse Clinesmith took care of ripping the nets in the fourth.
Hall scored four of his 10 markers in the quarter, while Clinesmith had all five of his in the final eight minutes.
“Our returning players are getting more minutes and I think they’ve responded with more productivity,” Lanier said. “They’re doing what I’ve asked and seeing things on their own and being aggressive to make good things happen for us.”
Lanier said his team is also defending well.
“Even with as many mistakes as I see on tape, we’re making progress,” he said. “We played terrible defensively against South Brunswick (a 51-36 loss on Dec. 8), but made some adjustments and I think some of them showed up against North Lenoir.”
Teyshawn Johnson, Nizaya Hall and Davan Brown have also been providing scoring for the Panthers to keep opposing defenses honest.
“That’s the way it should be,” Lanier said. “Balance is always nice.”
ED faces Midway two days after Christmas and will host Kinston on Jan. 4. A day later, the Panthers have a rematch with Richlands on the Wildcat’s court. ED needed overtime to get past Richlands 56-50 on Dec. 2. From there until the end of the season it’s all about ECC play, sans a Jan. 28 home game against Jacksonville, which the Panthers whipped 58-49 on Dec. 7 in the Cardinals’ nest.
Bulldogs roll past
Pender in opener
Jalen James and Kendell Cave each tossed in 17 points last Friday when Wallace-Rose Hill opened its season with a 75-34 win over Pender in Burgaw. Darlene Messem added 11 as the three non-football players led the way.
WRH gridiron team advanced to the 2A finals Dec. 11. Many two-sport athletes could only lace up their hoops shoes the next Monday.
Yet football players Tyler Murphy, Xzavier Pearsall and Josh Love combined for 14 points.
James cleaned the glass for a team-high 12 rebounds.
WRH faces Apex Friendship on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs will host the first-ever M.L.Carr Invitational the following week.
WRH faces Wilmington/s Southeastern HomeSchool on Dec. 28. Pender and Mt. Zion face of in the other semifinal. The winners play the following day, while the losers play for third place before the championship game.
Duplin County’s four schools decided to forgo the Duplin Holiday Classic, because the three 2A teams face each other twice in the ECC schedule.
Gators’ third quarter
rush knocks off ND
Spring Creek used a 12-6 rush in the third quarter last Friday to defeat North Duplin 51-44 in Seven Springs.
SC (5-3) held a 22-20 halftime lead.
ND (3-2) was paced by freshman Donavan Armwood’s 19 points. Junior Levi George chipped in with nine and sophomore Dujuan Armwood seven.
Down 34-26 entering the fourth quarter, the Rebels could not cut much into the Gators’ lead.
ND was to face Dixon (1-5) on Tuesday in the first round of the Jones Senior Holiday Tournament.
The Rebels play Jones Senior (5-1) the following day.
ND’s next game is Jan. 5 when it hosts Lejeune.
Crusaders fall twice
Jahiem Murphy was often a man among boys on the football field this fall in leading HCA to the NCISAA 2A state final.
Last week on Tuesday, the two-way gridiron tackle was just as fierce on the basketball court at Wilmington Christian.
Murphy scored 15 points and grabbed 12 boards, yet that was not enough as the Crusaders fell 54-49.
The Patriots’ 15-6 blitz in the third quarter made up for HCA’s 16-5 streak in the second.
Xzavier Arrington had 13 points and two blocks. Ethan Spell (nine points) and Trent Jackson (seven points, 14 rebounds) helped keep the contest close until the final buzzer.
Three nights later, HCA (1-3) lost to Wake Christian 67-49 in Harrells.
