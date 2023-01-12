BEULAVILLE – East Duplin’s long-range shooting proved better than the inside scoring of James Kenan.
But it wasn’t until late last Friday’s game that the Panthers earned a 43-36 East Central 2A Conference victory in a battle of young and inexperienced teams on Jerry Hunter Court.
In the last five minutes, Sallie Hatcher drained a pair of 3-pointers and Zakoya Farrior connected for a bomb and made a hoop after taking a pass from Hatcher to break open a game that was close throughout.
“It was two young struggling teams that are but both getting better as we go and each had moments where they showed their youth and moments when the showed their potential,” said JK coach Kenny Williams. “East Duplin is a team that has gotten better in the past two weeks, playing Eastern Wayne tough and probably should have beaten Kinston.”
Tiger post player Lillie Kornegay and Navaeh Dobson provided the inside punch that countered the Panthers’ shooting. East Duplin had no answer for Kornegay, the tallest player on the court who hammered in 17 points. Dobson added nine. Ron’Nyia Joyner, a junior guard and a big source of offense for JK, was limited to four points.
Fast start
Both rivals both came out on fire in the opening quarter as Kornegay and Dobson warmed up by toasting the Panthers in the paint. Yet ED’s Carrie Carr scored six of her 10 points during the quarter, including a 3-point play with 2.3 seconds remaining to give the Panthers an 11-9 edge.
It was a quarter where both schools were sharp and there were three ties and four lead changes.
The second period featured seven minutes of turnovers and missed shots after Joyner put JK in front 12-11.
Hatcher nailed a 3-pointer 46 seconds before the extended intermission. Kornegay tied it at 14-all but JaMyah Pickett’s bucket with two seconds left gave ED a 16-14 margin heading into the third quarter. Pickett tallied 10 markers for the game and hauled down 10 rebounds. She also had a key basket late in the fourth quarter.
“She has an ankle injury right now that limits her and we’re only able to get 15 to 20 minutes out of her,” said ED coach Mark Lane. “The more she stays on the court the better off we are. She’s a strong, strong athlete and a great kid who has great parental support. And we probably put too much pressure on her early on.
“We put two freshmen, two sophomores and a junior on the court a lot, so we’re going to make mistakes, but we’ve also played really hard the past four games. We cut our turnovers from 30 to 19 or 20. We knew 32 (Joyner) and 20 (Gabriel Outlaw) could shoot, so we put emphasis on making sure they weren’t open.”
Hatcher sliced a pass to Farrior to put ED in front 18-14 early in the second half, But JK went on a 9-5 run to take a 25-23 lead into the fourth quarter following a buzzer-beating bomb by Joyner.
ED tied it at 27-all off a score by defensive whiz Alejandra Sarmiento, but a Dobson rebound score put the Tigers up 30-27.
Hatcher, a junior and the lone returnee and Farrior a freshman point guard, took center stage in the key stretch of the fourth.
Lane said, “She (Farrior) is more of a scorer than our other point guard (frosh starter Zoe Cavanaugh), who is a do-it-all kid who gets 29-30 minutes a game because she plays great defense with her length.” “Farrior is going to be more of a shooting guard for us. Not having an experienced player handle the ball had been a concern.
“Thank goodness we have Sallie (Hatcher) back as a player who brings some experience. But you need more than one ball handler.”
Meanwhile, JK’s Williams is likewise seeing progress in his players, such as Kornegay and Dobson.
“Lilly is playing hard and getting better and has come a long way since last year,” he said. “Dobson is coming along quickly and moved herself into the starting lineup. She blocks a lot of shots and is doing a good job on the boards.”
Outlaw and McLabria McGowan are freshmen starters with Titian Wilson normally come in off the bench.
“They’ve both had freshman moments and good minutes,” Williams said of his freshmen. “We have struggled for wins but I like the direction we are heading, especially since we played three strong Wilmington teams, Southern Wayne and North Duplin early.”
East Duplin had a major setback before the season when all-county guard Mikya Kornegay transferred to Jacksonville as her family moved out of Duplin County. Kornegay averaged 11.8 points in her freshman season.
That came a year after all-county star Amiaya Hall transferred to Chambers, which captured a state tile last season with Hall playing a sixth-man role. This season she’s averaging 10.8 points as the Cougars are 7-6.
Losing both players were major blows to Lane, who has had just one losing season (2021) and more than 243 wins since taking over for Jerry Hunter in 2008.
ED won its first ECC game in three starts and is 4-7 on the season. JK is 1-9 yet has played far better than its record would indicate. Both schools are building their programs, and Friday night’s game was entertaining because both were on the same level. Both played well in the first, third and fourth quarters. It was a wild scramble in the second quarter. They square off again Jan. 20 in Warsaw.
ED faces South Lenoir (6-6, 3-1) on Tuesday, travels to Richlands (6-4) on Wednesday and ventures to Wallace-Rose Hill (0-5, 0-3) on Friday.
JK has a rematch with 3A Southern Wayne (8-3) on Wednesday and hosts Southwest Onlsow (11-1, 4-0) on Friday.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenc.com