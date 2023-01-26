WARSAW – The improvement can be seen on the court. But for those who judge a team by its wins and losses: Take note.
East Duplin ended last week by winning its last five games to up its mark to 8-7 overall and 4-2 in East Central 2A Conference play.
The Panthers, an underclassmen club, took down James Kenan last Friday 40-32 by regrouping and answering each time the Tigers made a push.
Junior Sallie Hatcher fired in 14 points, with sophomores Carrie Carr tossing in nine, Raziaha Hall five and JaMyah Pickett four.
JK’s lone lead came via a Latonia Mason layup as the first points of the evening at John P. Harmon Gymnasium.
Hatch buried a 3-pointer, Carr scored off a rebound and Hall drilled a jumper as ED went in front 11-6 after one quarter.
“East Duplin is definitely improved,” said Tiger coach Kenny Williams. “Hatcher hits big shots when they need them and a lot of kids can make shots when things are going great. But she knocks them down when they really need a basket.
“Their players are doing a good job playing within themselves and their roles and No. 23 (Pickett) looked as good as I’ve ever seen her.”
ED (8-7, 4-2) played well as a team early in the second quarter.
Pickett set up Carr for a score and in the next possessions their roles were reversed.
Then Hatcher drill a bomb off an assist from Pickett as the lead stretched to 18-6, then 26-13 by halftime.
Hatcher had another missile and ED got hoops from Pickett and Makayla Jenkins.
JK stayed relatively close behind the scoring of Lillie Kornegay and Navaeh Dobson.
Then Dobson, Kornegay, Mar’Keshia Strong and Shamya Johnson led a10-4 surge in the third quarter that got JK to within 32-23 before Hall’s inside hoop gave the Panthers a boost heading into the fourth quarter.
But Hatcher popped for a 3-pointer to start the fourth and then set up Carr later in the quarter to keep the lead in double figures at 37-27.
Strong cut the margin by two on the next play and JK would get to within seven with 16 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Gabriel Outlaw.
Carr, Hall, Pickett, Zakoyta Farrier and Zoe Cavanaugh have stepped up their play in the past two weeks.
East Duplin has played tough in most of its games, including five games it lost by an average of three points.
The Panthers will get a chance to avenge one of those close setbacks on Tuesday when Kinston (7-12, 3-5) rolls into Beulaville. The Vikings scraped out a 28-25 decision over the Panthers on Jan. 3 in Kinston in a game Panther coach Mark Lane felt like his team could have and should have won.
Friday night’s challenge will be a bit tougher as the Panthers travel to face Southwest Onslow (16-1, 6-0).
James Kenan (2-12, 1-6) knocked off Wallace-Rose Hill 41-36 in Teachey earlier in the week for its first ECC win.
The Tigers travel to Dudley on Wednesday for a nonconference game against Southern Wayne (12-5). Then they go to Deep Run on Friday to face South Lenoir (7-8, 4-3), a team they lost to 43-38 on Jan. 5.
