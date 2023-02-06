BEULAVILLE – Jesse Clinesmith and Daunte Hall had the best possible endings to their prep football careers.
It’s hard to imagine anything better than leading your team to a state championship.
The icing on the cake was bringing home the first-ever title in football to East Duplin.
But the bonus round for both Clinesmith and Brown is signing to play college football with two Division 2 in-state schools with quality programs and facilities.
Clinesmith is heading to play at Wingate, while Brown will become a player for North Carolina Central.
“Those two schools have great programs,” said ED head coach Battle Holley to an audience of students, coaches, teachers and parents last Wednesday in the school’s Fine Arts Auditorium.
“These two players have been nothing but a pleasure to be around, and I consider it an honor to see them signing. They’re very respectable young men and that comes from the way you brought them up. They were great leaders and now they get a chance to play where you have to love football, plus they get to earn a good education.”
Clinesmith finds
a second home
Clinesmith, a 6-foot-5 defensive end and tight end found the environment in Wingate, a university 30 minutes from Charlotte in a town similar to Beulaville, even though the population of the Duplin town is about 1,224 to nearly 4,000 in the Union County town.
“It’s a beautiful place and not so much different than UNC or NC State, but it’s a smaller town, a place I will feel comfortable at,” Clinesmith said.
He says he wants to major in a business field, but is unsure where to specialize.
He said he picked Wingate over Barton and UNC Pembroke, and said football played heavily into his decision
“I talked to the players and they were already treating me like I was on the team,”Clinesmith said. “This is like a dream come true. Coach Holley kept telling me (that) I had a chance to play and everyone on the coaching staff kept pushing me – coach (Seth) Sandlin also doing so much for me.”
Wingate went 11-2 last season and lost in the first round of the playoffs. The Bulldogs have gone 41-14 in the last five seasons and 29-8 in South Atlantic Conference play. Five players were All-American selections, two of whom landed on the first team.
The three-hour car ride from Beulaville will give Clinesmith plenty of time to think about his prep experience.
East Duplin went 15-1, beating powers Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan twice and also whipping longtime nemesis Clinton before whipping Reidsville 24-21 in the 2A final in front of an estimated 5,000 fans from Duplin County, a number that tripled the amount of fans the Rams brought to UNC’s Kenan Stadium.
“Part of the success of our program comes from the community support we get,” Clinesmith said. “This place has given me and this team so much.”
Clinesmith and the Panthers returned the favor the past two seasons by winning ECC titles.
The senior made 87 tackles for a 5.8 average per game, including 10 for lost yardage. ED and Clinesmith’s defense shut down the running game of their foes and returned the ball to Holley’s clock-chewing Wing T offense that specialized in moving the chains.
Clinesmith was a key blocker in the system and also caught 13 passes for 56 yards and four touchdowns.
He’s playing basketball now and averaging 7.7 points and 7.6 rebounds.
“I can block and I can catch the ball,” Clinesmith said. I got pulled up to play defense as a sophomore. I hurt my ankle as a junior and realized I needed to go hard every snap to make the most of it as a senior.”
Brown: 4 years here,
4 more at NCCU
Brown is also going form one football hotbed to another when he travels from Duplin to Durham to play for the NC Central Eagles.
“Everyone treated me so well there and it is going to be nice to hang out with good people,” Brown said. “But I wouldn’t be there without coach Sandlin, coach Holley and coach Kennedy (longtime ex-defensive coordinator Kirk).
“You couldn’t get any better than them to get me ready to go off the way I’m going. But I’ll sure miss Friday nights and preparation for games.”
The Panthers will miss a sniper at free safety who can cover large sections of the field with his speed and also sprint in to make tackles during running plays.
Brown said he considered Winston-Salem State before deciding to become an Eagle.
NCCU went 10-2 last season with a 41-24 upset of No. 5 Jackson State in the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.
Eagles head coach Trei Oliver was the MEAC’s Coach of the Year and four of its players have been chosen to play in the Feb. 25 Legacy Bowl, an event showcasing the best NFL draft-eligible players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).
They won 10 games for the third time in school history and were ranked No. 13 in the final American Football Coaches Association poll.
Hall totes some mighty fine prep numbers to Central.
Brown, a four-year starter, made 94 tackles and had seven interceptions last fall and 73 tackles and six picks as a junior.
This past season he averaged 26 yards on punt returns, ran the ball 44 times for 335 yards (7.6 average) and four touchdowns and turned five receptions into two scores—and returned three punts into the end zone.
He was an all-state selection in both of his last two seasons via polls from the AP and Max Preps.
He wants to study sports management and work into the free safety spot after beginning as a defensive back.
Hall is averaging 7.5 points for the Panther basketball team, a sport he felt was his best when he was younger.
Holley said, “I always knew Jesse was going to play football, but as an eighth-grader, Daunte said, ‘I don’t know, coach, I’m a basketball player.’
“Well, he ended up being a might good free safety for us for four years.”
