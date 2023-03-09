...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 29 and calm conditions will
result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
BEULAVILLE – Longtime softball coach Greg Jenkins cringed when he thought about the errors his East Duplin team had during two preseason games against 1A state runner-up Bear Grass and a Perquimans team that made it to the fourth round last spring in the 2A playoffs.
“Our defense has been terrible so far,” Jenkins said.
Expect that to turn around as the Panthers return seven starters from a young team that went 19-6 last season and advanced to the third round of the 2A playoffs.
Last season was anything but a rebounding campaign, like most at ED. Jenkins, who has guided the Panthers to a 319-148 mark in 21 seasons has never had a losing mark.
Last season the Panthers came within two wins of being the fourth time ED has won 21 games since 2002.
“Expectations are high but right now we are not playing hungry and we need players to step into leadership roles,” Jenkins said.
The Panthers finished second last year in the East Central 2A Conference to South Lenoir, which advanced to the 2 A finals. ED’s lone league losses came in 3-0 and 5-2 setbacks to the SL Blue Devils.
“We start two sophomores, have two freshmen in the mix, five juniors and four seniors for a real nice mix of talent and balance experience-wise,” Jenkins said. “I’d like to think it’s between us and South Lenoir, with North Lenoir perhaps having a say in the conference.”
East Duplin returns its top pitcher, a seasoned catcher and a second baseman who was among the top hitters in the county last season.
Southpaw sophomore Morgan Brown made herself into the ace of the pitching staff that year by going 9-4 with an ERA of 2.22, striking out 101 in 57 innings.
“She worked hard during the summer and has come back from an injury,” said Jenkins of his sophomore, who also plays at first base or as a designated player. “She can spin it and has been pretty good so far.”
Duplin’s Elite all-county catcher Ashlyn Stokes (.301, 21 RBI) is in her final season behind the plate and will play at Salem College next season.
Chandler Mobley is the biggest stick in the lineup. Second baseman Mobley hit .507 with eight doubles, two triples and five homers in a season where she shared the Dulplin’s Elite Ms. Softball title with James Kenan’s Rachel Blanchard.
“I really think she can be better and hit for more power,” said Jenkins, who is using Mobley in the leadoff spot.
Shortstop Neyland Tate (.235, 8 RBI), a slap hitter, has gone from the right side to the left side of the plate. She hits in the No. 2 hole in the lineup followed by Stokes and first baseman Kinsley Bond (.394, 14 RBI).
The third baseman is junior Carley Grace Jenkins (.271, 9 RBI).
“She’s probably been our most consistent defensive player in the infield,” Jenkins said of his daughter. “But she has to hit and has the potential to have power.”
Addison Tuck (.282, 11 RBI) returns to centerfield with senior Larissa Baysden, junior Hannah Perry and sophomore Emery Raynor in the mix to her left and right.
Tate, who is also a southpaw hurler, will get some time in the circle, and so could freshman Zoe Turner. Classmate Rebecca Beach is getting time behind the plate as Stokes is recovering from a minor injury.
But Brown is clearly the first choice most days.
“Morgan can be dominating at times,” Jenkins said. “Her velocity is up a bit and she’s added a few new pitches. She’s working through some mechanics issues right now. We’ll be a better team as she continues to grow.
“We’ve got of speed and a lot of depth, 14 girls who can play. So I like where we are. But we have to go out and execute every day.”