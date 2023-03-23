BEULAVILLE – Last year the East Duplin softball team lost its first two games but went on win 19 in a rebuilding season.
Returning nearly the entire squad, coach Greg Jenkins isn’t concerned about two early losses to Richlands, the second of which came last Friday on the Wildcats’ field.
Richlands scored all three of its runs in the opening inning and the rest of the game was a stalemate as the Wildcats prevailed 3-0. Richlands whipped ED 11-1 in the opening game last spring and then won 7-1 on March 6 in Beulaville.
“They’re good now,” said Jenkins of Richlands, which beat Washington, last season’s 2A East Region champ 6-0 and have losses to 3A Topsail (4-3) and D.H. Conley (1-0), the 4A East Region champ in 2022. “That’s the best pitching we’ll see for awhile.”
Richlands’ No. 1 hurler Meghan Pittman threw the first three innings with ace Makenzie Goin finishing up the final four.
“Mackenzie is good and Pittman is a No. 2 and is as good as most teams’ No. 1,” Jenkins said. “That’s a pretty good 1-2 punch. But I thought Morgan (Brown) pitched good as well. She threw 74 pitches and has won our last three games.”
The Wildcat duo limited ED to four hits, while striking out 10 and not allowing a walk.
Brown also gave up four hits, whiffed one and did not give up a free pass, and yielded two earned runs in the opening frame.
“We dug a hole we couldn’t get out of because of an error, mental mistake, a bad call and three dinkers that just got out of the infield, but that’s softball,” Jenkins said. “You can’t dig a hole like that against two pitchers who can spin it.”
ED (5-2, 2-0) was to play North Duplin (4-1) on Monday and will host North Lenoir (4-1, 1-0) on Friday.
“It’s a big week for us,” Jenkins said. “We’ve been playing pretty well and one key besides pitching is that we’re not making a ton of errors. We had three consecutive shutouts and 10 of the 13 runs we’ve allowed were to Richlands.”
ECC ice breakers
The Panthers smacked James Kenan 11-0 last Tuesday and two days later throttled Kinston 17-0.
Up 5-0 against the Tigers, ED scored six times in the third.
Brown struck out six and allowed just one hit and offensive stars were everywhere for the Panthers.
Ashlyn Stokes tripled in two runs and scored twice. And Carley Grace Jenkins, Neyland Tate and Larissa Baysden had RBI hits.
Chandler Mobley, Co-Ms. Softball in Duplin County last spring, had two hits and scored a run.
Mobley went 3 for 3 against the Vikings, while Stokes, Brown, Baysden and Zoe Turner drove in runs.
Around the horn
Turner returned from a foot injury, but Jenkins said RF Emory Raynor will be out for a couple weeks after getting hit by a foul ball while in the batter’s box.
ED plays South Central during the Easter break in a tournament hosted by Charles B. Aycock in Pikeville.
Stokes, a senior catcher, is hitting a team-high .556 and is also tops in RBI with 12. Mobley is at .417 and is tied for the club lead in runs at 11 with Tate (.444). Jenkins (.429) has drawn a team-high six walks.
The Panthers are hitting .398 as a team with 38 walks and 29 strikeouts.
Brown, a sophomore southpaw, has struck out 30 and walked just five with an ERA of 2.07 in 27 innings of work.