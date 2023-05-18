BEULAVILLE – During the regular season the East Duplin softball team scored runs by spraying singles around the diamond.
But the Panthers used their extra-base power last week to run past two teams in the 2A playoffs.
Larissa Baysden, Ashyn Stokes, Kinsey Bond and Morgan Brown tagged doubles last Friday as the Panthers beat Edenton Holmes 6-2 in the second round.
The No. 2 Panthers had whipped Manteo 7-4 in the opening round on Tuesday.
East Duplin (19-4) was to host No. 7 South Granville (17-5) on Tuesday of this week. The survivor meets the winner of No. 1 Washington (18-5) against No. 6 North Johnston (14-4).
No. 1 Camden County (20-4) and No. 9 South Columbus (16-7) clash in the top half of the 2A East bracket as does No. 4 Midway (18-4) and No. 5 Nash Central (20-5).
The region finals are best-of-three, as is the state championships the first week of June.
Take two,
move on
Emmory Raynor drove in a pair of runs in the win over the Aces (14-9), who were the third-place team in the Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A Conference.
Neyland Tate walked twice and scored both times, the lone Panther with a pair of runs. She stole two of the three bases the Panthers swiped during their eighth consecutive game, which included wins that garnered ED an ECC regular season title.
East Duplin scored once in the opening inning and four times in the third to take control early.
That helped starting pitcher Brown settle into a groove in which she allowed the Panther defense to collect the outs. The sophomore southpaw gave up four hits, which included doubles by Chloe Chappell and Brooke Pearces Holmes, scoring both runs in the fourth inning.
Brown walked five, struck out four and yielded one earned run for her 15th win of the season. She’s whiffed 122 and walked 22 and has an ERA of 1.93 in 112.2 innings. Last season, she threw 80 innings as a freshman, going 9-4 with a 2.27 ERA, 101 Ks and 25 free passes.
Yet winning in the first round was a much tougher challenge, as the Panthers had to rally after Manteo scored four times in the fifth and sixth frames to tie it at 4-4.
ED’s three runs in the home-standing sixth was the difference as Panther fans let out a collective, “ah-we-survived” after what could have been an embarrassment.
Chandler Mobley laced two doubles, drove in a run and scored twice.
Tate and Carley Grace Jenkins both ripped a pair of hits and combined to score three times. Baysden also drove in a run and Morgan and Bond sprayed singles.
Extra Bases
The Panthers are three wins from tying a school record for wins. Teams in 2022, 2016 and 2017 all won 21 games. Getting there would put ED in the state finals for the second time. Coach Greg Jenkins took his second team (2003) to the final but came home as the runner-up. His squads in 2004 and 2021 won 19, tying this year’s team with fourth most in school history.
All of the traditional softball powers in the East have made it to the final 16 as no upsets came in the first two rounds.
Mobley (.417) leads ED in homers (seven) and runs (30) and is tied with Stokes (.441, 10 doubles, two triples, two homers) for extra-base hits with 14. Mobley, the Co-Ms. Softball in 2022 on Duplin’s Elite, has seven doubles and one triple to go along with her yard slams. Stokes’ bat has provided the most RBI (26).
Jenkins (.347) and Raynor (.300) have both raised their averages in the past three weeks, as has Brown, who is up to a sizzling .396.
Bulldog seniors
finish up careers
A group of seniors at Wallace-Rose Hill played their final game together last Tuesday during a 18-0 loss to Bunn on the Wildcats’ diamond.
Madison Davis, Alexis Kennedy and Mary Hadden Braswell had two-hit nights in Franklin County,
Taniya Powell singled in a run. So did Kennedy, Emma Baker and Chloe Straughan.
WRH finishes 14-7 with its first home playoff game in seven years.
“Tonight was not the outcome we wanted but I’m proud of our team,” said coach Cory Lovelace. “Tonight was a great lesson on adversity and I believe these girls fought to the end. I’m very proud of how our seniors played and worked their entire careers. They are a special group.”
Grace Hannah and Lent Bryson combined to produce six hits and drive in six for Bunn (13-8), which was wiped out 10-0 by No.1 Camden County in the second round.
Powell had banged six of WRH’s eight homers and led the club with 27 RBI. Kennedy was easily the most improved player, hitting .467 with six doubles, a triple and one homer. Sophomore Jansley Page hit .409 with six doubles, five triples and went yard three times. Seniors Davis (.351), Braswell (.328) and Baker (.301) had solid seasons.
