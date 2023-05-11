BEULAVILLE – While it’s not exactly the Camden curse, East Duplin softball fans would rather not think about the team that ended the Panthers season in the third round of the 2022 campaign.
Turns out this year’s Bruins put a pre-playoff hit on East Duplin (17-4) on Sunday when Camden County (18-4) jumped the Panthers to the top spot in the RPI ratings.
The numbers changed just enough after Camden beat Edenton Holmes 14-6. The NCHSAA playoff brackets were not released until Monday for first-round games beginning the following day.
And while Panther head coach Greg Jenkins wanted the top seed, East Duplin still will be playing on its home diamond through the first four rounds. The East Region Finals are a best-of-three series that lead to the state final match-up on June 12-13.
“The match-ups would have been better as the No. 1, but we still have to beat the team in front of us,” Jenkins said. “There are going to be some really good second-round teams. That could project us into a game against a pretty good Nash Central team.
“Washington was the state runner-up and has everyone back. A good Midway’s in around No. 4.
“Personally, I like that It’s a deep field. Going to be hard to get into the third round.”
Addison -Tuck gave up three hits in three innings for her third win of the season. The Panthers’ No. 2 hurler was 3-0 last season and 2-1 as a freshman.
Finish regular season
with a flourish
ED officially wrapped up the East Central 2A Conference regular-season crown on Monday last week with a much-expected 16-0 rout of Kinston on Senior Night in Beulaville.
The Panthers crossed the plate 10 times in the opening inning as senior Ashlyn Stokes, Nataly Brown and Larissa Baysden each drove in a pair of runs.
Mobley had three hits and Addison Tuck and Kinsley Bondeach scored twice.
The Panthers used powerful displays of long-ball to whip Wallace-Rose Hill 5-2 the following day. Tuck saved the arm of No. 1 Morgan Brown, who was credited for the triumph over the Bulldogs and two days later shut out Southwest Onslow 10-0.
Mobley homered as the first batter in Teachey as ED got single scores in the first three innings,and in the fifth and seventh frames.
Stokes had two hits, two RBI and scored twice. Neyland Tate added two singles.
Brown gave up six hits, including a home run off the bat of Taniya Powell, while striking out eight and not allowing a walk.
Mobley and Carley Grace Jenkins homered in the regular season finale on Thursday in Beulaville.
ED scored four times in the third to take the lead and added two more runs in the fourth and fifth.
Morgan tripled and had three RBI and Jenkins and Raynor hammered run-scoring doubles.
It was Mobley’s team-high sixth HR of the spring. She went yard five times in 2022. She has a .495 career average. The senior has five doubles and is three extra-base hits away from her total last season when she was Co-Ms. Softball with James Kenan’s Rachel Blanchard.
ED won for the sixth-straight time to continue its domination of ECC schools. The Panthers were 12-0 and 10-2 against league foes the previous two seasons.
They tied for the ECC title in 2021 and won their first outright title since 2018.
The Panthers have outscored their opposition 195-47, going 9-2 at home and 8-2 on the road.
Jenkins credits catcher Stokes for her work with sophomore left-hander Brown. Stokes is also having an excellent offensive season.
“She has a good sense for the flow of a game,” said Jenkins of his backstop, who will play at Salem College next season. “She does such a good job I hardly have to say anything. She knows when Morgan needs a pep talk. I think she’ll be ready for the challenge of playing at the next level.”