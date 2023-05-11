BEULAVILLE – While it’s not exactly the Camden curse, East Duplin softball fans would rather not think about the team that ended the Panthers season in the third round of the 2022 campaign.

Turns out this year’s Bruins put a pre-playoff hit on East Duplin (17-4) on Sunday when Camden County (18-4) jumped the Panthers to the top spot in the RPI ratings.

mjaenicke@agenc.com