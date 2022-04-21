RICHLANDS – A lot of action can happen in the final two innings, making sixth and seventh innings more important than the ones that precede – and often setting the trend should extra innings be required.
Ask the Panthers.
East Duplin nearly won a tournament title with a late flurry in the seventh and also held off a foe’s seventh-inning rally in the semifinals. The Panthers tallied two runs against East Carteret, but the uprising was not enough as the Mariners won 5-4 to capture the Piggly Wiggly Tournament title at Richlands last Wednesday.
Yet East Duplin’s problems started in earnest in the fifth when East Carteret (14-3) scored four times to take a 5-2 lead in a game that saw the Panthers out-hit the Mariners 11-10.
Chandler Mobley did her part by ripping a triple, double and two singles to knock in four runs.
Emmy Raynor and Colbie Bond also drove in a run each, and Morgan Brown ripped two hits in four trips.
Brown, a freshman, pitched into the fifth before running into big trouble, giving up four earned runs. Bond came on in relief to keep the Mariners within striking distance.
The Panthers’ four-game winning streak was snapped. ED had lost its first two and then ran off eight in a row before falling to ECC leader South Lenoir.
While the loss was heartbreaking, East Duplin escaped with a 7-6 win over the Pirates in the semifinals as Brown collected three hits, drove in a run and was the winning pitcher.
Swansboro scored three times in the home-half of the seventh.
Brown scattered nine hits, walked six, struck out seven and gave up five earned runs.
Sophomore Addy Jarman went 1 for 3 and had a pair of RBI.
ED opened the tournament with a 7-5 triumph over Jacksonville, which scored twice in the sixth and seventh innings after falling behind 6-1 in the fifth.
Cardinal Tara Lepore had three hits and teammate Peyton Jensen drove in three runs.
Kinsley Bond, Ashlyn Stokes and Raynor each drove in two runs and Mobley – who is hitting .574 – had two hits, two runs and her team-high 20th RBI. Stokes is second with 14 and Tuck and Hailey King have nine apiece.
Brown and Mobley were named to the all-tournament team, as was Mariner Summer Nelsen, the MVP.
East Duplin, 12-4 overall and 7-1 in ECC play, is 2-1 in one-run games.
The Panthers travel to Pikeville on Friday for a tournament game against 3A power Charles B. Aycock (10-5). Midway (10-4) and South Central (9-3) meet in the opposite bracket. The finals and consolation game is later in the evening.
Five days later, ED travels to Deep Run to meet South Lenoir (13-1, 7-0) for a share of the conference title.