LaGRANGE – The East Duplin softball team is unbeaten when it scores more than one run.
Crossing the plate 19 times in two games last week against Lenoir County schools has put the Panthers in the driver’s seat of the ECC.
The Panthers won for the ninth time in 11 games last Thursday when they throttled North Lenoir 11-1 on Hawks’ home diamond.
Two days earlier, Morgan Brown used 80 pitches to shut out South Lenoir 5-0 in Beulaville.
ED (14-4, 9-0) has a two-game lead over NL (9-4, 5-3) and SL (8-6, 6-3) with three games left in the regular season.
In focus the next two weeks: the Panther’s first conference title since capturing back-to-back ECC crowns in 2016 and 2017 (two 21-win campaigns).
The Panthers lone game this week was Wednesday against Midway (12-4), a former ECC foe.
The league finish includes affairs with Wallace-Rose Hill (12-5, 5-4), Kinston (0-12, 0-8) and Southwest Onslow (6-11, 2-5).
Panthers make
most of hits
ED turned seven hits and five walks into five runs, scoring twice in the third and three times in the fifth against the Blue Devils (8-6, 6-3).
Brown walked just one hitter, while striking out six and yielding two hits. ED did not commit an error behind the sophomore southpaw. She left all three base runners stranded as SL hit .087 against her.
Neyland Tate (2 for 3), Kinsley Bond (1 for 2, pair of walks), Addison Tuck (double, walk, two runs) and Emory Raynor combined to drive in four the five runs.
Brown and catcher Ashlyn Stokes each notched a pair of hits. ED’s power hitting second baseman Chandler Mobley was walked three times and scored.
Brown needed just five more pitches to handle the Hawks, allowing four hits, two walks, while whiffing eight and not allowing an earned run.
She won for the 11th time in 14 starts to lower her ERA to 2.02. She has 99 punch-outs and has issued 11 free passes in 86.2 innings.
ED led 10-0 before NL could scratch together a run in the sixth via a hit by Avilia Whitley.
Mobley, Carley Grace Jenkins and Larissa Baysden each drove in two runs. Stokes knocked in a teammate and scored twice. Brown had two hits and two runs as ED scored four times in the third and fifth inning and twice in the sixth.
Dugout Chatter
ED won 21 games one other season — 2003 en route to a state runner-up finish. Four wins to wind up the regular season and three victories in the 2A playoffs would get coach Greg Jenkins’ team to 21. ED went 19-6 last spring before losing in the third round to Camden County.
The Panthers scored just once in losses to Richlands and South Central and no runs setbacks to North Duplin and the Richlands( in the second game in its annual home-home series.) ED is averaging 11.4 runs in its 14 wins.
The state playoffs start May 9, five days after the ED-WRH season finale.
Bond (.487 average, .574 OBP), Stokes (.472, .508) and Mobley (.417, .507) are first, second and third in those categories. Stokes (20), Mobley (15), Bond (15) are likewise the top RBI producers. Mobley is tops in homers (four) and runs (28).
ED is hitting .370 as a team. The Panthers are still young, as Mobley, Stokes and Baysden are the lone senior starters. Bond, Tuck (357), Tate (.397) and Jenkins (.333) are juniors, Emory Raynor (.333) and Brown (.375) are sophomores.