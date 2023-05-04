BEULAVILLE – By nearly every metric, the East Duplin softball team has an edge on last year’s 19-win squad that made a third-round exit in the state playoffs.
Needing one win to clinch its first outright ECC title since 2018, coach Greg Jenkins’ gang has the top-rated RPI number among 2A schools in the East. The state playoffs start on Tuesday.
ED played Kinston on Senior Night on Monday, traveled to Wallace-Rose Hill the following day and hosts Southwest Onslow today (Thursday) in its regular season finale.
Statistics do not lie
OK, the 2022 team went 19-6 chewed up 3A squads like a zero-turn in the outfield grass, and Jenkins lost just two players from a team that exceeded expectations following heavy graduation losses to longtime starters.
By the numbers, betting on ED to make a long run in the playoffs is highly recommended, particularly if the Panthers play better in the playoffs than they did a year ago – as they have all season long.
This year’s team leads the 2022 club in the following stats:
ERA: 2.07 to 3.29
Errors: 26 to 47
Average: .370 to .322
Extra-base hits: 45-25
The signs are there, but in sports nothing can be taken for granted.
Quiet surge to the top
Yet the Panthers rise this season has been more like the arrival of a bright sun after a cloudy morning.
They didn’t sneak up on anyone as much as they showed consistency and didn’t let a subpar at-bat, inning or game discourage them.
They understood the ebbs and flow of a season.
They kept their head down and their eyes on the yellow ball.
“We made a good run last year and it’s our plan to build on it,” Jenkins said. “We have more experience, our bats are more consistent 1 to 9 and our defense and pitching have improved.”
ED’s lone game last week was halted in the fifth inning with the Panthers in front of Midway 1-0 with runners on first and second base and one out. The Raiders are13-4 and the No. 4 RPI school in 2A East.
More so than in seasons past, these state playoffs will determine where these Panthers rank as the potential is there for a memorable finish.
RPI breakdown
RPI is Ratings Percentage Index, a measurement of a team’s overall ability. Here are the 2A rankings entering this week:
1- ED (14-4) .624
2- Camden Co. (15-4) .618
3- Washington (14-5) .609
4- Midway (13-4) .606
5- E. Wayne (13-3) .602
6- Princeton (13-6) .602
16. WRH (13-5) .580
38-J. Kenan (4-12) .413
Since winners and losers gain from playing a highly-ranked RPI school, the ED-Midway washout cost both schools points. Conference winners also get a huge advantage. Eleven are guaranteed at least one home game. Seeds 1 to 7 get two home games if they win first-round affairs. Top seeds have home field advantage until the state finals.
ED’s three losses were to 4A South Central, 3A Richlands, and North Duplin, a top-ranked 1A team.
