BEULAVILLE – By nearly every metric, the East Duplin softball team has an edge on last year’s 19-win squad that made a third-round exit in the state playoffs.

Needing one win to clinch its first outright ECC title since 2018, coach Greg Jenkins’ gang has the top-rated RPI number among 2A schools in the East. The state playoffs start on Tuesday.

Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com