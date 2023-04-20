PIKEVILLE — East Duplin laid an egg at the Charles B. Aycock Easter Tournament and avoided a rotten smell of two losses in one day by playing well enough on its “bad game” to win the third-place consolation round.

ED fell to South Central 11-1 in the Saturday noon game before rebounding later in afternoon to stump Wilson Christian Academy 6-4.

Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com