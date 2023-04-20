PIKEVILLE — East Duplin laid an egg at the Charles B. Aycock Easter Tournament and avoided a rotten smell of two losses in one day by playing well enough on its “bad game” to win the third-place consolation round.
ED fell to South Central 11-1 in the Saturday noon game before rebounding later in afternoon to stump Wilson Christian Academy 6-4.
Yet the Panthers’ performance still didn’t earn high marks from longtime coach Greg Jenkins, who found the holiday jinx last week and will battle to keep his players’ attention before the school’s prom on Saturday.
“It was just a bad day, and that team (South Central) is a 3A power, a good team,” Jenkins said. “They were on it. We were down three players and lost Ashlyn (senior catcher Stokes), so we had to go with nine (players) for the second game. Nataly (Brown) did a nice job filling in.
“We kind of acted like we didn’t want to be there, didn’t have the mental aspect at all on this day. It’s been a long time since we got 10-run rules, and we really should have done that to our second opponent.”
South Central whipped the host school 9-5 to take the title that ED won last spring when the Panthers dusted the Falcons 10-2 and then beat the Golden Falcons in a wild 24-15 slug-fest that featured 32 hits and 20 walks. In that one, ED scored 11 times in the seventh.
Costly mistakes
Last week, errors killed the cause against South Central.
“We had eight with seven of them being throwing errors,” Jenkins said. “We talked a lot about not giving up extra bases and that’s all we did the entire game. A good team beat us. We helped them a lot.”
Emory Raynor drove in the lone run against South Central in the first inning.
South Central’s Haven Reed showed her stuff by ripping a triple and home run for three RBI. Reed is hitting .660 this season with five doubles, two triples and eight round-trippers.
Mattie Zobre and Blair Adee each added a pair of hits and combined for five RBI.
“We’ve never lost to them before and I think it’s been a while because I’ve known their coaches (Cotton Nicholson and Rob Conway) for decades and they told me afterwards it felt good to finally beat us,” Jenkins said. “They have a really solid program, playing in a 3A/4A conference.”
SC scored four times in the second and then tacked up three runs in both the fourth and sixth.
Addison Tuck gave up six hits and three earned runs in slightly over an inning in the circle, while Morgan Brown got whacked for eight hits and five runs in four frames.
The loss snapped ED’s six-game winning streak.
The Panthers had to score three times in the final two innings to drop the Chargers (5-7). Brown threw five frames and Tuck two, both with better results.
WCA went in front 4-3 in the sixth, but ED tacked up two runs in its turn and added an insurance tally in the seventh.
Larissa Baysden drove in three runs with her three hits. Tuck and Carley Grace Jenkins added run-scoring hits. Chandler Mobley tripled and scored, and Brown two hits and a pair of runs.
Charger eighth-grader Kate McBryde had two doubles and a single. Senior Holland Miller doubled and went yard.
Dugout Chatter
ED (12-4, 7-1) has six regular season games to play and needs to win at least five and then twice in the playoffs to match last season’s win record – 19-6. The Panthers fell in the third round to Camden County. The state playoffs start May 9.
This week’s action is all about the ECC as ED hosted South Lenoir (7-4, 5-1) on Tuesday and will travel to North Lenoir (9-2, 5-1) today (Thursday). Five days later ED faces Waccamaw 2A Conference leader Midway (12-4, 8-0).
Kinston (0-11, 0-7), Southwest Onslow (6-9, 2-4) and Wallace-Rose Hill (10-5, 3-4) provide a milder challenge during the final four games of the regular season.
First, second and third in on-base percentage are Bond (.484), Stokes (.467) and Mobley (.436). Mobley leads the team in homers (four), runs (26) and hits (24), and is second in RBI (14).
Stokes has 19 RBI and Tuck 12.
