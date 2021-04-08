BEULAVILLE — The East Duplin softball team is off to a 5-0 start at press time but were about to get its biggest test this past Monday against Midway.
“We’ve got six seniors, two juniors and a pair of sophomore starters,” said veteran ED coach Greg Jenkins. “We’ve also got a really good freshman class, so the future looks good.”
So does the present — with Suzanne Jarman leading off, slap hitter Taylor Dail in the second hole and sophomore Chandler Mobley, an extra-base maven in third slot.
Senior shortstop Summer Mercer hits cleanup and classmate and outfielder Dessa Houston follow.
Sophomore Ashlyn Stokes replaced graduated backstop Mary Katherine Raynor, a fixture for Jenkins.
“That’s one of the biggest losses because MKR made most of the pitch calls,” Jenkins said. “We’re learning and hitting the ball well.
“We’ll have to play better defense than we have, though. This will make our pitchers better, which are good at getting a lot of ground balls and pop flies.”
ED stopped James Kenan twice last week, 15-8 on Monday and 20-13 the following day.
In the second affair, the two teams combined for 33 runs, 22 hits and 11 errors.
“James Kenan is much improved and they started out playing us and Midway,” Jenkins said. “They can hit the ball and we gave them too many outs.”
Mercer went 4 for 5 and drove in a pair of runs, and nine Panthers had at least one RBI.
Dial slashed three hits and Mobley, Houston and Hailey King each had two-hit days.
King worked five frames in the circle. Jarman put in two.
Emily Barnette was 5 for 5 with three RBI for the Tigers (1-4).
Hannah McGee likewise had three hits, while Rachel Blanchard was 2 of 5 and drove in three.
Mercer smacked a grand slam as one of her three hits in the Monday affair.
Jarman had four hits and three RBI and Dail had a trio of hits in six trips to the plate.
Jarman scattered six hits over seven innings, giving up four earned runs and striking out four in her 104-pitch effort.
Bland had four hits and McGee had a pair of RBI.
ED was slated to play Midway on Monday in Beulaville and Wednesday in Spivey’s Corner.
“We could win the conference or be in the top four,” Jenkins said. “Goldsboro is good, James Keanan much improved, Wallace (-Rose Hill) is in there as well and Spring Creek gave Midway a fight in their early game.”
JK has a two-game set with WRH this week.
Bulldogs roll
to fourth straight
WRH (4-1) pushed past Spring Creek this past week for its fourth win since opening with a loss to Clinton.
Marry Hadden Braswell had three hits and knocked in four.
Sabrina Batts belted a double and two singles in five trips.
WRH had 13 hits and worked out 11 walks. Nine players had a hit come off their aluminum bats.
The Bulldogs had to rally to top the Gators 4-3 the previous week.
Freshman hurler Alexis Kennedy picked up the win, allowing five walks, five earned runs while striking out four.
Rebels rout
Princeton
A win over Princeton in softball is always a positive sign of things to come.
North Duplin smacked 15 hits and got the pitching and defense it need to topple the Bulldogs 13-4 to take possession of first place in the Carolina 1A Conference.
ND tallied a run in every inning but the third to build a 10-1 edge before Princeton rallied for three.
But a three-run home half erased the Bulldogs’ progress.
Callie Thornton had four hits, scored three runs and drove in a pair.
Reece Outlaw and Hannah Martin each had three RBI and Skylar Craig and Logan Jones each notched a pair of hits.
Thornton allowed five hits, and one earned run, while striking out seven and walking four.
“We’re hitting the ball fairly well now and scoring runs,” said ND coach Ricky Edwards. “Callie’s in a nice groove and getting strikeouts when we need them.”
Princeton was playing without No. 1 pitcher Gracelyn Massey, a Barton College recruit who is out with a back injury.
ND ripped both Meadow Joyner and Meredith Wooten.
The win was the first in four games against its longtime rival, which will be moving to 2A next school year.
The two schools play in Princeton on April 22.
