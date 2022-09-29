BEULAVILLE – Excellence for the East Duplin tennis team can be measured many ways.
BEULAVILLE – Excellence for the East Duplin tennis team can be measured many ways.
Consider the following of head coach Julie Register’s squad this fall.
Yet perhaps the biggest key is that ED has a balanced team from top to bottom.
Bring on the bullet point facts chart to prove the point.
But there’s another level as well.
Blizzard and Za’Tora Jones are 9-1 as a first doubles tandem. Bond and Katelyn Jones are 7-0 at second doubles, and Sutton and Maggie Ray Bradshaw, a sophomore, are 10-0 in third doubles.
The Panthers travel to Southwest Onslow on Tuesday and then venture to Spring Creek the following day. They then host Wallace-Rose Hill in their regular-season finale.
Next comes the ECC tournament and the NCHSAA team tournament.
East Duplin captured the ECC regular season title last fall and will have at least that much hardware on a shelf when this season concludes.
And Register’s close-knit teams define a success that goes beyond numbers and trophies.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenc.com
