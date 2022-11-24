WHITEVILLE – JP Price was the offensive coordinator at Wallace-Rose Hill when the Bulldogs won five state titles under his father Joey as the head coach.
So he knows all about the task of beating East Duplin.
This Friday he brings the fifth edition of his Whiteville team into Beulaville for a fourth-round playoff game against the Panthers in a matchup that features two Wing T offenses.
“We run an offense that mirrors them,” said Price of his No. 3-seed Wolfpack. “It’s likely going to come down to who makes two or three plays.”
Price, the Wolfpack’s head coach and offensive coordinator, is 44-11 since 2018 and is 1-1 against WRH in the playoffs.
He and ED coach Battle Holley have never faced each other as head coaches.
But JP Price also was Papa Joey’s offensive coordinator at WRH from 2009-16, and B. Holley was ED’s offensive coordinator in 2010 and head coach for the next six years while the Prices were right in Teachey. In those seven seasons, the Bulldogs were 6-1 against the Panthers.
“We expect a physical game against a well-coached team,” Price said. “I talk to Battle about a couple times a week so we’re far from strangers. He also helped out when my daddy was at South Columbus and my daddy and his daddy (Jack Holley) coached together.”
Whiteville is a somewhat surprising 12-1 as Price’s club from 2021 graduated nine key seniors, two of which signed to play NCAA Division I football.
“This group has a lot of resiliency and grit and play for each other,” Price said.
Whiteville proved that last Friday when the Wolfpack rallied from a 24-7 deficit to overcome Hertford County 25-24.
Whiteville, a perennial power in the east for most of the past four decades, beat ED 32-0 in the third round in 1987 and 34-22 in the first round the following year. In 2002, the Panthers prevailed 26-18 in the second round in 2002.
The fourth-round appearance is the Wolfpack’s first since 1987.
“We don’t have any superstars, but our kids never quit and do all the right things on and off the field and in and out of the season,” Price said. “We have eight sophomores on our varsity, many of which play on the offensive line. It’s going to be a challenge playing against an East Duplin team that has a good coaching staff.”
Holley, who was a QB under his father at WRH, knows about the Whiteville legacy.
“I believe they beat us my freshman, sophomore and junior year (1987-89),” he said. “They’ve had good football teams for a long time and a good athletic program in all sports. So they have tradition and a good staff and do things the right way. They’ll come to play hard.
“The team that executes, blocks and tackles and doesn’t give up big plays will win the game.”
Yet Whiteville will clearly have to control the running of Avery Gaby. He has run for 1,744 yards, 36 TD, is averaging 134 yards and has only been held under the 100-yard plateau twice this season (95 in a blowout against North Pitt and 91 against WRH in a 13-12 win).
Additionally, ED’s defense is a seasoned unit, and is used to shutting down the run game of its foes.
The winner faces the survivor of No. 1 Princeton and No. 12 WRH in the East Region final.
ED defensive coordinator Seth Sandlin said Price’s offense is opportunistic.
“They will try to find creases and weaknesses and then exploit them,” he said. “We have to play sound defense, line up properly and not miss assignments.”
All four teams left in the East are run-orientated as WRH, ED and Whiteville operated under Wing T attacks, while Princeton uses a Single Wing approach.
“It’s about what you believe in and even more importantly what you can get your kids and coaches to believe in,” said Holley, whose club fell 58-57 to Princeton on Aug. 26.
Additionally, Princeton head coach Travis Gaster’s father Jack coached against Jack Holley when Albemarle beat WRH 66-28 in the 2001 state 1AA final.
For Duplin County fans, the possibility exists of an ED-WRH clash in the East Region final. The last time that happened with two county teams was when James Kenan and WRH met in the 1AA region final for three straight years from 2013-15.
The Tigers won the first and the Bulldogs triumphed in the next two. Each of those years, the winner won the state crown, and WRH added a third and fourth straight big trophy in 2016 and ’17. The latter was in 2A under current coach Kevin Motsinger.
