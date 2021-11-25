BEULAVILLE—Wallace-Rose Hill’s recent football teams have been known for bludgeoning foes with their fast and furious offense.
Defense has appeared at times to be just something to do while waiting to get the ball back.
But last Friday night in their third-round 2A East Region playoff game, when it appeared county arch-rival East Duplin was about to complete a near length-of-the-field drive to win with scant ticks left on the clock, that same defense rose up to preserve the 21-17 victory.
The play was a fourth-and-one quarterback sneak that came up inches short just inside the five-yard line with 1.7 seconds left.
The Panthers would have had the chance to run one more play to try and score a touchdown to win.
But that chance was gone.
“They didn’t get back to the line [on the sneak],” said WRH coach Kevin Motsinger. “I felt like it was a generous spot, but I still didn’t think they had it.”
East Duplin coach Battle Holley just let it go.
“It was similar to our first game with them, they just came out on top this time.”
East Duplin won the first game 24-21 on Oct. 22, which utimately made it the East Central Conference champion.
When the minutes-long delay for the chain-gang measurement was done, the Bulldogs leaped around while their offensive guys came in. Then quarterback Xzavior Pearsall took the final snap from center and dropped to a knee as time expired.
Then the celebration on the visitors’ side burst forth in full force.
Now the Bulldogs (11-2), the No. 10 seed in the East 2A, move on to play an East semifinal Friday at No. 3 Northeastern (12-0) in Elizabeth City.
An ol’ Bulldog observed, “Well this certainly exceeds all expectations for this team. They’ve come together to make it another special year.
“Now, if they can withstand Northeastern’s passing attack … And they haven’t handled throwing teams very well.
“That could be a high-scoring game like the one we won up there in 2017.”
That was a 63-52 shootout in the third round.
It’s Wallace-Rose Hill’s deepest playoff run since 2017, when Motsinger produced the school’s fourth straight state championship in his first year.
That added to Joey Price’s three straight state titles and five in eight years.
WRH won its first state crown in football in 1994 under coach Stuart Ennis.
The other East 2A semifinal on Friday sends No. 5 St. Pauls (11-0) to No. 1 Princeton (12-0).
Princeton won nail-biters over East Duplin the past two seasons.
‘Silent assassin’
For once, or maybe twice, the driving force for Wallace-Rose Hill’s vaunted ground game wasn’t senior Kanye Roberts.
The 6,000-yard career rusher and Appalachian State commitment netted 42 yards on 10 carries and didn’t score.
But fellow senior Kaymond Farrior nailed the Panthers with long-distance strikes for WRH’s first two scores—a 78-yard kickoff return and a 75-yard dash from scrimmage.
And junior Antwon Montgomery led the winning drive and scored from the six-yard line to put the Dogs up 21-17 near the end of the third quarter.
Farrior led with 105 yards on just four carries (26.3 per) and Montgomery had 78 on 13 (6.0).
Pearsall broke containment twice for 51 yards on two trips, one a 41-yarder.
“Look,” said WRH’s Motsinger, “all three of our guys block for each other, carry out fakes for each other.
“Kaymond was a silent assassin tonight, four chances and he breaks two. You can’t stop all three.
“We’re blessed., I know.”
East Duplin outgained WRH 323-276 and controlled the ball for almost twice as many plays, 60-32.
The Bulldogs played the final three quarters without linebacker Octaveion Murphy, who should be back this week.
East Duplin pounded for 270 yards rushing and led in first downs 21-11.
Avery Gaby led the Panthers’ rushing with 129 yards on 21 carries (6.1), and Nizaya Hall added 47 on nine trips (5.2). Senior Braxton Brown broke for 46 yards on two attempts.
Nick Cavanaugh hit two of six passes for 53 yards, including 35 on a hook-and-lateral that ignited the last drive to within a breath of a shot at victory.
Last-ditch drive
That Panthers’ last-ditch drive was the stuff that comeback legends are made of—until the Bulldogs pulled the plug.
East Duplin had trailed 21-17 since the Bulldogs scored on the final scrimmage play of the third quarter.
An exchange later, when Lon Teachey’s 45-yard punt was downed at the ED four-yard line, the home team’s chances appeared remote indeed. But Gaby stomped off 10 yards for a first down, and then ….
Unusual stuff happens in rivalry games. This time, it was forward passing by East Duplin.
The Panthers’ five passes to that point had hit the turf. But on second-and-nine from their 24, Cavanaugh looped a pass to his left to running back Quantez Whitley, who legged it 18 yards to his 42.
Cavanaugh ran four yards for another first down at the Dogs’ 47—then near-disaster struck his team.
A false-start penalty and a 12-yard loss on a deep sweep pushed them 17 yards back to their 40, where they faced fourth-and-24.
In a must-gamble situation, Cavanaugh completed what became a hook-and-lateral pass-run to the right to Zack Brown, who lateraled it to Daunte Hall—who was wide open.
With a roaring jolt from the home crowd, Brown sped down the home sideline 35 yards until he was angled out of bounds at the WRH 25.
Before the Bulldogs fully recovered, Brown ripped through for 11 more yards to the 14.
Nizaya Hall hit inside for four yards. Gaby wedged out three. Hall pushed again for two, and it was fourth-and-one at the five-yard line with the clock ticking well inside the final minute.
Holley got his last timeout with seven seconds left, fourth-and-one coming.
Then Cavanaugh and his line pushed forward on a quarterback sneak. Others pushed from behind.
The Bulldogs were barely budged.
The Panthers felt — probably still feel, might forever feel — they had made it.
But when the bodies untangled, the ball was marked short of the four with 1.7 seconds left.
An official signaled first down going the other way.
Game over.
“The main ones that knocked it back,” Motsinger said, “were Kevon Carr at nose [over ED’s center], Zack West at tackle, and linebackers Tamarion Bellamy and Antwon Montgomery.
The winner
That was the save for the Bulldogs.
The winning points came a full quarter earlier.
On the last scrimmage snap of the third period, Antwon Montgomery ripped through the middle for a six-yard touchdown for the final lead change of the night.
Lon Teachey added the key point after touchdown kick, extending the lead to 21-17.
Otherwise, the Panthers’ reliable Darwin Bonilla almost certainly would have tied it on that last play with his second field goal of the night—bringing on who knows how many overtimes to make the classic game even more legendary.
That winning third-quarter score came on the Bulldogs’ most time-consuming drive of the night—11 rushing plays covering 73 yards for five first downs and a little over half of the 12 minutes.
Roberts ran for the first three first downs, but Montgomery led the charge with 44 yards on five carries. Included was an 18-yard dash to the 10-yard line.
Then Roberts got four and Montgomery took it in.
East Duplin then turned the ball over on a fourth-and-seven incomplete pass from at its 46.
The visitors, faced with fourth-and-13, got a fantastically placed 45-yard punt from Teachey, and the ball was downed at the four.
Then the Panthers made the most impressive drive of the night, but came up empty.
The build-up
East Duplin stopped the Bulldogs at the short-field 38-yard line on the game’s first series, and drove to a 3-0 lead on a 26-yard field goal by Bonilla. Brown’s 35-yard run and a 14-yarder by Gaby keyed the drive, which was halted in part by a 10-yard holding penalty.
“We bent a lot,” said Mot, “but we got that red-zone stop at the beginning.
“They had to kick the field goal, and not giving up that touchdown was the margin [of victory]. And we had two other critical stops.”
After the stop for the field goal, the Bulldogs answered with their first big play—the 78-yard kickoff return by Farrior.
Undaunted, East Duplin answered back with its stock-in-trade, an overland trek, 65 yards in six plays, to take a 10-7 lead in the second quarter.
The Panthers got first downs on three consecutive plays—Gaby’s runs of 14 and 12 yards sandwiched around a 15-yard personal foul penalty on the Dogs.
Then Gaby scored from the 10 for a 10-7 lead.
A double-exchange later, Farrior was off to the races again, this time exploding from scrimmage for 75 yards for a 14-10 advantage for Wallace-Rose Hill.
A third-quarter score by each team set up the frantic finish.
Both involved long drives—ED 65 yards in 10 plays, WRH 73 in 11.
Panthers struck first, following the second-half kickoff, for a 17-14 lead. On the first play, Hall ate up 18 yards.
Then Gaby and Kade Kennedy clicked off 11 and nine yards for first downs, and Gaby got the last four to put the home team up.
But it’s tough to keep the Bulldogs down, and Montgomery and Roberts split 10 of the 11 rushes, Montgomery for 44 yards and Roberts for 25.
Montgomery’s biggest play in the drive was for 18 yards down to the 10, and he scored from the six for the eventual decisive points.
Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com.