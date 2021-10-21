Each year, millions of people are diagnosed with breast cancer.
Learning about the several different types of breast cancers might help you understand your diagnosis better. It is also important to no
te that breast cancer is not a disease that exclusively affect women as it can also affect men.
In this article we will cover three types of breast cancer, the first one is ductal carcinoma in situ, this type of cancer is considered non-invasive and it is found in the lining of the breast milk duct.
According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 20% of diagnoses are of this type of cancer when the cancer cells have not spread beyond the milk duct.
The next type os breast cancer is the invasive ductal carcinoma. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation this is the most common type of cancer and accounts for approximately 75% of all breast cancer diagnoses.
This type of cancer is an invasive type as it has spread beyond the milk duct. This type of cancer also affects men, although it is more common in older women.
The third type of breast cancer is inflammatory breast cancer, According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation this is the most aggressive and fast growing type of breast cancer. While it only accounts for 1% of breast cancer diagnosis in America it is important to take note that this type of cancer worsens rapidly and is characterized by the swelling and reddening of the breasts.
To learn more about breast cancer, visit breastcancer.org/symptoms/types.
Breast cancer screenings are crucial to detecting cancer in the early stages. Vidant offers a series of free, educational events to increase cancer awareness and encourage men and women to participate in early detection and cancer screenings.
To learn more about upcoming events, contact Vidant Oncology Outreach at 252-847-9507.