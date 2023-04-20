CALYPSO – There’s something special about North Duplin’s No. 9 position in the batting order.
Old-school coaches would jokingly refer to it as “cleanup.”
Wesley Holmes was the latest to star at the spot that is generally not considered the most coveted in a batting order.
The sophomore lashed three hits and drove in six runs won its third title in two seasons.
North Duplin captured the inaugural FCA-sponsored Wayne-Duplin Crossover Tournament last season by clipping James Kenan 5-3.
This year the Rebels dominated the field on their own diamond en route to an efficient 10-0 six-inning mercy rule win over the Tigers last Tuesday.
ND smoked Faith Christian 16-0 in its opening round the previous day.
“What can I say, there’s something about that spot,” said ND coach Colton Chrisman about the No. 9 position in the order.
It’s a hole that was brought to everyone’s attention earlier in the season as junior Brady Byrd (.385) showed production is possible at the bottom of the order – before seasoned top-of-the-order hitters step up to the plate, such as Hunt Pate, Richard Noble, Tanner Kornegay and Austin Duff .
Holmes (.282) doubled in two runs in the second, singled in two more in the third and then another pair with a triple in the fifth. Then he scored on a wild pitch to end the game. Byrd has moved to the sixth-slot in the lineup.
Kornegay and Pate added run-scoring hits and Byrd scored twice.
Rebel ace Erik Rosas whiffed 11 and allowed just two hits, a double to the left-center gap by Will Sutton in the first inning and an infield hit by Mason Grady in the fifth.
Rosas used three pitches to keep the Tigers off balance during a 67-pitch outing.
Losing JK pitcher Mason Brown was tagged for eight hits, but his seven walks were damaging to the Tigers, who were coming off a 13-3 win over Goldsboro in the opening round and a 6-5 upset of East Duplin four days previous.
But Rosas took the air out of the JK offense.
He whiffed three in the opening inning, two more in the second, three in the third and fourth and one to open the sixth. Grady reached base, but Rosas reached back and got Sladyn Smith to pop out to second base on a curve ball and Hayden McGee to ground out to second.
ND (14-2) scored five times in the second, which included hits from Pate, Noble and Kornegay.
After Holmes drove in two, Pate hit a 2-1 pitch to center to make it 3-0 and Noble scored on a passed ball.
Tyler Johnsey, who walked twice, singled in the third and came home via a Holmes hit that also plated Garris Warren, who opened the inning by walking.
Taking down 2A foes
The win made ND 3-1 against Duplin County’s 2A schools, and was the Rebels’ eighth straight win since losing 10-4 to East Duplin on March 20. ED whipped JK 11-4 on March 7 and tripped the ???Panthers??? 5-2 five days earlier.
After winning the first Crossover Tournament, ND went on to capture regular-season and conference tournament titles en route to an 18-4 finish that ended in the third round of the playoffs.
Roast Conquers
ND used nine hits and eight walks as a catalyst in the rout of the Conquers (7-2).
Kornegay (2 for 4), Duff (2 for 2) and Eric Santos-Clark (1 for 1) each drove in a pair of runs. Noble, Pate, Warren, Johnsey and Holmes added RBI at-bats.
ND scored nine times in the third to go in front 11-0 and beat its way to five more in the next inning.
Noble have up one hit and did not walk a batter, while striking out 12. He needed 64 pitchers to master his way past 18 hitters.
Tigers rip Cougars
McGee and Manny Bostic each had a pair of hits in the plastering of the Cougars. Bostic scored three times, drove in two runs and had two of JK’ s 11 walks. Nine other players earned a free pass.
Mason Brown ripped a two-run triple and Xavier Boone (1 for 2) scored twice.
Around the Horn
JK (5-6) traveled to South Lenoir (7-4, 5-1) on Tuesday and hosts North Lenoir (9-2, 5-1) today (Thursday) in Warsaw.
ND, a perfect 5-0 in Carolina 1A Conference play, traveled to Lakewood (4-8, 2-3) on Tuesday and host Union (0-13, 0-4) today (Thursday). The Rebels travel to Rosewood (11-6, 4-1) on April 18 for a game that will likely decide the fate of the league championship.
Noble (.396, 17 RBI) is ND’s top hitter and run-producer. Pate (.341) and Noble have scored 20 times each. The efforts of Byrd (.385), Kornegay (.333), Duff (.308) and Warren (.332) have upped the ND team batting average to .304.
JK’s Brown (.429) has nine hits in seven games after returning from an injury. Sutton (.395) has the most hits (15) and extra-base hits (three doubles, a triple). McGee (.316) and Boone (.312) continue to be consistent, and Bostic has raised his average to .297 and has the third-most hits on the team and is tops in RBI with 11. Frosh Eli Avent checks in at .267 and is sixth in hits.