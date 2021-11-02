Municipal elections were held Tuesday for most towns in The Standard's circulation area. Contested races were decided in Ayden, Grifton, Fountain, Snow Hill, Walstonburg and Snow Hill. Visit thestandardenc.com for results and reaction.
