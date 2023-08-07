...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
An Elizabeth City man charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of his three-week-old son acknowledged in an interview with police that he had "handled the infant aggressively" the night before he died, a medical examiner's report indicates.
Tommy Lee Montez, 23, of the 800 block of Greenleaf Street, Elizabeth City, remains confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250,000 secured bond. He's charged in the death of his son, 23-day-old Julius Naveen Saucedo, who, according to an autopsy report released last week, died at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center on Nov. 20, 2022 of "inflicted head injuries."