An Elizabeth City man charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of his three-week-old son acknowledged in an interview with police that he had "handled the infant aggressively" the night before he died, a medical examiner's report indicates.

Tommy Lee Montez, 23, of the 800 block of Greenleaf Street, Elizabeth City, remains confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250,000 secured bond. He's charged in the death of his son, 23-day-old Julius Naveen Saucedo, who, according to an autopsy report released last week, died at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center on Nov. 20, 2022 of "inflicted head injuries." 

  