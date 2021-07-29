KENANSVILLE — Elizabeth Howard serves as James Sprunt Community College’s Career and College Promise Liaison. Career and College Promise (CCP) is a fantastic opportunity that allows eligible high school students to take college courses while still enrolled in high school. CCP offers high school students a chance to jump-start their higher education experience as they earn transferable college credits.
Howard explains, “We offer two CCP pathways at JSCC. Our College Transfer Pathway allows students to work toward their associate degree. In the Career and Technical Pathway, students will earn college credit toward a certificate. Currently, we offer five CTP Pathway options and 17 CTE Pathways.” Whether a student is interested in obtaining an associate or technical degree, CCP provides students with the opportunity to accelerate their experience and save money. “The best part of the Career and College Promise program is that it is tuition-free!” explains Howard. “Also, students have additional support while they transition into taking college courses.”
Howard partners with high school counselors in Duplin County to advise and register students for college courses. CCP students will choose a designated pathway leading them toward their goal, which is career success! “I verify student eligibility for the program and make sure students are taking the appropriate classes within their pathway. I also run weekly grade reports for the counselors and communicate with the students when I notice a sudden drop in their grades. Communication in my role is vital.”
Howard shares her passion for the students she serves through CCP. “My role is to advocate for the student and our college. I strive to make sure our students have the best college experience possible.” Howard believes that exposing students to upper-level coursework while still being in high school will improve their ability to be competitive as they apply for higher education or join the workforce.
The CCP program is open to all eligible high school students in North Carolina classified as public, private, or homeschool. “Parents and students are not always aware of the opportunities and resources we can offer them through CCP.”
The first day of fall classes begins Aug. 18. By this date, participating students will have registered for their fall courses through their high school counselor and completed their registration paperwork. “If parents or students have additional questions, I am more than happy to speak with them or set up a time to meet with them on campus. JSCC has a beautiful campus and lots of unique resources. I love giving campus tours!”
Howard explains that she is excited to have even more of a presence in the local high schools this year. “High school counselors have been great! This year had so many challenges. I appreciate how each counselor was more than willing to support me as we seek to achieve what’s best for our students.” Howard expresses this is one of her favorite aspects of her role as CCP Liaison. “As a former athlete, teacher, and coach, I have always loved being part of a team. The way CCP is designed, I get an opportunity to continue being a part of a team composed of guidance counselors, school administration, and parents/guardians. Each of us plays an essential role that serves the greater purpose of helping students achieve their goals!”
Howard explains that her experience as a teacher taught her how students are at a season of life when plans, goals, and dreams change. “I would love to connect with high school students early in their high school experience, explain what CCP is, and ask them what their specific goals for the CCP experience are.” Students have options through CCP. “Students need to consider, do they want to complete a handful of classes with 10-15 college credits to take with them upon graduation, do they want to attempt to earn a certificate through JSCC, do they want to complete a CCP pathway, or do they want to complete an associate degree? All of these are practical options, but success is only going to come through proper information and planning.”
Howard encourages students to begin with the end goal in mind. “CCP is an excellent program. I want to assist students in managing the time commitment this opportunity requires. CCP is a transitional opportunity that can impact a student’s future college transcripts. I am passionate about making sure that this transitional period is as rewarding for the student as possible.”
