What? 10,000 steps? An alcoholic only has to have 12!
Yeah, well the 12-step program was invented by Bill W. in 1938. UNIVAC, the first commercially produced computer, wasn’t put into use until 1951. When you don’t have a digital device to help you track things, keeping a list of steps down to a dozen is a good idea.
But what if the reign of computers in our lives had begun decades earlier? Instead of a mere 12 steps, there might be 12,000 steps. But they would be easily managed by the AAA (Alcoholics Anonymous App).
So 10,000 steps is not so bad, right?
Especially since I’m talking about steps you take with your feet instead of with your spiritual growth. Years ago, my daughter bought me a step counter, and ever since then I have been wearing it on my wrist and walking 10,000 steps almost every day.
Almost. Every now and then I have a day when I listen to the news for too long and I have to deal with the psychological damage. I limp out of the TV room, screaming, crying, yelling, uttering blasphemies like “Elvis is not the king!” and finally whimpering “No more.” I collapse on my bed. I cannot finish my steps. And I shame myself for it shamelessly.
But on most days, I make it.
I recently read that just 30 minutes of walking every day can increase your cardiovascular fitness. This must be a true statement because I read it on the internet and it used a 50-cent word, “cardiovascular.” Like they say in that song from the musical “(Condemned) Yankees,” you gotta have heart.
I had surgery awhile back and I was glad that I walk regularly because it helped in my recovery. Even in post-op, they get you up and walking as part of your treatment. And the nurses didn’t even have to ask me; I initiated. When can I get up and walk around some?
This was partly because all the nurses in post-op were beautiful women. But walking down the hall with a lovely lady hanging on my arm was just a happy accident. (Actually, I was probably hanging on her arm.) The important thing is that walking helps to keep you alive even when you are in a vulnerable state, like recovery from surgery.
It can be tough to find a time and place to walk. I live on a (somewhat) quiet country road, but the shoulders are narrow and the ground is often uneven. So I usually walk indoors. Back door to front door and back. It seemed strange at first, but you get used to it. Put on some headphones, dial up your favorite music or stand-up comedian, and the laps roll by. So for a dinosaur teetering on the brink of extinction, I manage to stay reasonably healthy.
I also use the steps to provide cover if people think I’m not doing much.
When I first wake up in the morning, I get out of bed, walk six steps away from it, then turn and walk the six steps back. And I get back in bed. And I go back to sleep. Then if some nosy Parker asks me, “Have you done anything useful today?” I tell them, “First thing this morning, I did some work on the 12 steps.”
Harvey Estes is a nationally published puzzle master whose Pitt County Crossroads alternates with his column in The Daily Reflector every other week. He lives in Pitt County north of Greenville.