God is never offended by our effort, only our earning. When it comes to salvation, the only thing we contribute is the sin that necessitates Jesus’ sacrificial gift.

We see cause and effect agreements throughout the Old Testament. They often sound like, “If you will do this, then I will do this.” Yet, Jesus comes with salvation in His hands for all people and all that is required is faith.

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.