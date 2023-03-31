It’s that wonderful time of year again. It’s time for the days to get longer, flowers to start blooming and it’s time for the 47th annual Martin County 4-H Livestock Show and Sale.

Martin County 4-H’ers have been working hard for several months to prepare their animals for the upcoming show and sale. Participants work diligently on not only feeding and caring for their animals, but also training them to walk in the show ring.

Jean Brownfield is an EFNEP Program Educator for the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service.