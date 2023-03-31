It’s that wonderful time of year again. It’s time for the days to get longer, flowers to start blooming and it’s time for the 47th annual Martin County 4-H Livestock Show and Sale.
Martin County 4-H’ers have been working hard for several months to prepare their animals for the upcoming show and sale. Participants work diligently on not only feeding and caring for their animals, but also training them to walk in the show ring.
The younger group, clover buds, will even be designing a costume for their animals to wear in the ring.
The show is not only a fun experience for the participants, it teaches them life skills. They are required to complete a project record book which includes things like tracking expenses, community service work and leadership roles, which will help them as they prepare for college applications or future jobs.
Although the show and sale are slated for Thursday, April 13, the participants will be hard at work on Wednesday bringing their animals to the market. Many participants will be bathing and clipping their animals that day, as well as weighing them in and even taking a few practice laps around the show ring.
The real fun begins on the morning of Thursday, April 13 as the competitors begin arriving. They hurry around the arena to feed, water, and groom their animals before the show begins.
Each 4-H’er puts on their best show clothes and prepares for their time in the spotlight. After the traditional show is over, around 2 p.m. some participants will take a small break.
But there is much left to do. Employees from the Martin County Cooperative Extension office will be busily preparing for the evening’s events. These include an awards ceremony, an auction, and dinner.
This year, Martin County 4-H is bringing back the “Leading to Grow Livestock Show.” This will take place at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 13. The “Leading to Grow Show” is a livestock show for youth with exceptional needs. 4-H Livestock participants will partner with a child having exceptional needs and teach them how to show a lamb, goat or pig.
The 4-H’er will walk into the ring with the “Leading to Grow” participant and assist them in walking the animal. This is a great opportunity for all of the youth. If you know of any youth with exceptional needs that would like to participate in the “Leading to Grow Show”, please have them contact Courtney Denny at the Martin County Extension Office at (252) 789-4370.
The Show Schedule is as follows:
Thursday, April 13, 2023
• 8 a.m. Market opens;
• 8 a.m. Concessions stand opens;
• 10 a.m. Show begins (pig show);
• 12 noon Clover bud character class;
• 1 p.m. (goats and lambs show);
• 3:30 p.m. “Leading to Grow” participants arrive;
• 4 p.m. “Leading to Grow” show begins;
• 5 p.m. Meal starts;
• 6:30 p.m. Awards begin; and
• 6:45 p.m. Sale begins
Bring the family and join us for a day of fun at the 47th annual Martin County 4-H Livestock Show & Sale. Admission is free.
For more information about the Martin County 4-H Livestock Show and Sale, please call the Martin County Cooperative Extension office at (252) 789-4370.
Jean Brownfield is an EFNEP Program Educator for the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service.