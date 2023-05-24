Memorial weekend is the unofficial beginning of summer; a time to hit the beach and dust off the grill.
When I think of grilling my go-to meal, it is the simple all-American burger. Hamburgers may be considered America’s favorite food and can be found from fast food chains to fine dining. These tasty beef patties originated in Hamburg, Germany, but serving the burger between bread is an American innovation from the turn of the century.
Preparing a hamburger may seem simple, but to make the perfect burger there are a few guidelines that are universal for chefs. Never use lean ground beef as fat adds flavor and moisture. Ground chuck that is 80 percent lean to 20 percent fat is optimal.
Another basic principal is to make a deep depression in the center of the patty when forming the ground beef. This will ensure that a nice patty shape remains after cooking and the center does not rise creating a meatball. Do not overwork the meat and purists only season with salt and pepper to enhance the flavor of good quality beef.
Some restaurants use a panade or a mixture of bread and milk that is incorporated into ground beef that will be cooked well done to keep the meat tender and juicy. For safe consumption of ground beef, the patty should be fully cooked to 160 degrees. Never cook a burger to medium unless your beef comes from a reliable known source.
When grilling burgers the key is to only flip once and not to touch the meat otherwise. Always wait until a crust forms on the bottom of the patty before flipping. This brown crust forms on meat when sugars and proteins react to high heat, or the Maillard Reaction occurs, creating that scrumptious flavor and aroma we love when grilling.
Generally one should never flatten a burger with the exception of the Smash Burger, and only when the smashing process is done correctly. A smash burger is cooked on a very hot griddle or cast iron pan and the thick patty is smashed within the first few seconds of adding it to a hot surface to ensure the juices remain in the burger.
Smashing the patty later in the cooking process will create a dry burger. I like to heat a cast iron on the grill for the best of both worlds for my burgers. You can use a heavy metal spatula or a griddle press to make a Smash Burger.
The Herringbone serves a great Smash Burger and, while beef is classic, sometimes a little different kind of burger is a nice change of pace. There are many varieties of burgers and in the past I have shared recipes for a Black Bean Burger and a Salmon Burger. This week I have included a recipe for a Chicken Smash Burger.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
Chicken Smash Burgers
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
• 1 pound ground chicken thighs
• ½ cup grated sharp white cheddar
• ¼ cup grated parmesan
• 2 tablespoons mild pickled jalapeños, minced
• ¼ cup green onions, finely diced
• 2 tablespoons Dijon
• 1 teaspoon honey
• ½ teaspoon salt
• ½ teaspoon garlic pepper
• ½ teaspoon lemon zest
• Canola oil for cooking
• Brioche or favorite burger buns
PREPARATION
• Preheat a large cast iron skillet on a grill or range top to medium high heat.
• In a large bowl gently combine chicken, cheeses, and remaining ingredients with a rubber spatula. Gently form the mixture into four thick patties.
• Coat the pan with oil. When the oil begins to ripple place each patty into the skillet. Do not overcrowd the pan and cook in batches if necessary. Flatten each burger with the back of a heavy metal spatula or grill press to about a half an inch thickness immediately. Only flip each burger once when a golden brown crust forms, after about 3-5 minutes. The second side should take a little less time, but the burgers should reach an interior temperature of 165 degrees. Transfer the burgers to a plate and tent with foil to rest.
• Meanwhile toast the buns. Spread your favorite condiments on the buns and serve burgers with sliced avocado, pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato, or your favorite toppings.