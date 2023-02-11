Life is definitely like a box of chocolates, with many surprises and some not very palatable. But chocolate never deserves disdain. Its creamy richness is a comfort for most.
And this weekend nearly as much chocolate will be purchased for Valentine gifts as Halloween treats, and this confection will outsell flowers and cards if past trends follow suit.
The reason chocolate went down the romance road is tied to the legend that it is an aphrodisiac. The ancient Aztecs sipped a foamy cacao concoction from golden cups to boost their amorous efforts.
Many in Spain, France and Italy also believed that chocolate was a love potion. Casanova and Marquis de Sade all sipped this rich stimulant with not very pure motives.
In the 1700s, the British and early colonists also drank chocolate, but it wasn’t the lush, sweet and creamy drink we know now. The Swiss and Belgians refined chocolate to its true delicacy in the early 1800s when the first chocolate bar was created.
This week I have included a recipe for a silky smooth chocolate treat perfect for your Valentine, Chocolate Pots de Crème. Pot de crème is a custard similar to pudding, but instead of using a thickening agent as with a pudding, egg yolks are used to set a pot de crème to a proper consistency.
It also has a more intense chocolate flavor and creamier texture. Since the custard is not cooked in its serving dish you can be creative by using a teacup or even a crystal flute for presentation.
Happy Saint Valentine’s Day! Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.