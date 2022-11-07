I was recently preaching a sermon when a thought flashed through my mind about football.

The message was about spiritual warfare and how legions of demonic forces work against us. Paul informs us that we don’t fight against humans, but the real fight is spiritual, and we must stay vigilant. An illustration flashed as I was winding down our study on Ephesians chapter six.

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.